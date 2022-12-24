Disappointed Spirit vow to bounce back after heavy loss to Flyers

Frustrated and disappointed, but certainly not hitting the panic button.
The Bendigo Spirit's 29-point loss to the Southside Flyers on Friday night was a reminder that in the WNBL if you're slightly off your game, you will pay the price.
The Lauren Jackson-led Flyers dismantled the Spirit 96-67 in Kelsey Griffin's 200th WNBL game, inflicting the home side's first defeat of the season.
"It would have been great to get a win in Kelsey's 200th game, but we're not going to dwell on it,'' Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama said.
"In the whole scheme of things it was one game of basketball in a 21-game season.
"We need to be methodical and philosophical about how we approach the loss. No-one in the group likes the fact we lost, particularly by 30 points. Part of that was Southside's game plan and they played great basketball and part of it was about us not playing our brand of basketball.
"7-1 is a great start, this team has worked incredibly hard and I know they'll come back for training on Boxing Day and be ready to go."
Aside from a mini-run early in the fourth quarter, the Spirit never really found their mojo.
The Flyers set themselves for the league-leaders and executed their game plan perfectly.
"Kelsey and Kelly (Wilson) have made the point a couple of times - we've earned the respect of the competition and we're going to get everyone's best,'' he said.
"We got Southside's best, which is great, that's what we want but we've got to come to the party.
"We want to play teams at their best, but we've got to perform under that pressure.
"I know how much work this team puts in, so it was very frustrating that we didn't live up to our own standards and expectations.
"We've got an opportunity to hit the reset button. We play Adelaide and then we play Southside again, so we need to make some adjustments and turn that situation around."
The Flyers put the Spirit under pressure from the tip-off and the home side, for the first time this season, didn't seem to have any answers.
They turned the ball over and their shot selection at times was poor.
"The most disappointing thing for us was that it wasn't even close to the way we can play,'' Kereama said.
"It was so far from our identity and style of play. We're not going to beat Southside at their own game and that's what we tried to do tonight.
"That's credit to Southside and how they went about it. They had the ability to make some really difficult shots, but at the same time we let them have some easy ones."
While the home fans would have been dejected at the result, the opportunity to watch Jackson put on a show was worth the price of admission.
She had 20 points and 13 rebounds and had an intimidating aura about her that only the world's best athletes seem to carry.
"Talent never fades, the ability to think the game never fades,'' Kereama said.
"Lauren proved on the world stage she's still got it. Every game she plays in the WNBL is testament to the incredible legacy she's built."
The Spirit play Adelaide on Wednesday and they'll be without guard Tessa Lavey (calf) for the second-straight game.
"Southside were really good and that team has championship potential,'' Kereama said.
"They proved that on their day they are going to be incredibly hard to beat.
"The last thing I left the team in the changeroom was that the loss doesn't define us, but how we respond after the Christmas break will.
"That game in Adelaide is a must-win game for us."
