Reality check for Spirit as Flyers spoil Griffin's party

Ever had one of those days where everything seems to go wrong?
The Bendigo Spirit had a day like that on Friday.
The Southside Flyers spoiled Kelsey Griffin's 200-game milestone and inflicted the Bendigo Spirit's first loss of the WNBL season.
The Flyers won 96-67 to snap Bendigo's winning streak at seven games and subdue the biggest home crowd of the season.
The Spirit never really gathered any momentum against a Southside side that looked slick from the tip-off.
Everything the Flyers touched turned to gold in an imposing performance.
And 41-year-old Lauren Jackson loved every minute of it.
Australia's greatest basketballer had a game-high 20 points and 13 rebounds in a win that would have sent a shiver down the spine of the rest of the competition.
The Spirit were ranked the best defensive team in the competition going into Friday night's game, but it was the Flyers' defence that set the tone for the match.
The visitors restricted the Spirit to a season-low 13 points in the first quarter and opened up a 10-point lead.
The Spirit turned the ball over seven times in the first term and shot the ball at just 29 per cent from the field for the quarter.
The Spirit missed multiple shots from under the basket that they would normally make.
The trend continued in the second quarter, with the Flyers making some key perimeter shots and the Spirit struggling to execute offensively.
To rub salt into the Spirit's wounds, two former Bendigo players - Sara Blicavs and Carly Ernst - had big impacts on the game in the first half.
They nailed three three-pointers between them, with the Flyers making 6-10 from behind the arc in the first half.
As well as hitting their perimeter shots, the Flyers were too big and too strong in the paint and they deserved their 15-point lead at the main break.
The Spirit's offensive struggles were highlighted by a total of just two assists in the first half.
The margin would have been much greater had the Spirit not made 11 of their 14 free throw attempts in the first half.
The Spirit tried a zone defence in the second-half, but it mattered little.
The Flyers could smell blood in the water and they pounced.
Back-to-back three-point bombs from Jackson gave the Flyers a 29-point lead in the third quarter.
The margin grew to as many as 33 before the Spirit made some inroads in the final term to reduce it to 19 points.
However, the Flyers finished the game like they started.
They turned defensive stops into three-point bombs, including two from Ernst, and the margin ballooned out again to 29 points.
As she did in her previous 199 games, Griffin battled her heart out all game and finished with 10 points, five rebounds and four steals.
Maley had 12 points on 4-16 shooting - most of those points coming in the final quarter.
Kelly Wilson - 11 points, four rebounds and five assists - and Meg McKay - 10 points and five rebounds - battled hard for the Spirit.
Aside from Jackson, the Flyers had five other players score in double figures.
Blicavs (14 points) and Ernst (13 points) were a combined 6-7 from behind the three-point line.
The Spirit, who didn't have the services of an injured Tessa Lavey, have a couple of days off for Christmas before returning to the training court on Boxing Day.
Next up is a trip to Adelaide to play the Lightning on Wednesday.
