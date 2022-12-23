Bendigo Foodshare is once again gearing up to run its mobile Christmas food pantry to provide food relief over the festive season to people doing it tough.
The pantry will operate for six sessions in various locations across Bendigo over the post-Christmas and New Year period to make sure families and people struggling with financial pressures do not go hungry.
CEO Michelle Murphy said Christmas was traditionally a difficult time for low income families but this year the charity was seeing a larger need, with many people coming forward for help for the first time in their lives.
"We recognise this Christmas will be a difficult time for many people, not only from the rising cost of living but also the impacts of the floods, so we're running our annual mobile Christmas pantry again this year to provide extra food support in Bendigo," she said.
"Our Christmas food pantry is free, open to anyone - no questions asked, and you don't need an appointment. Our volunteer teams are waiting to offer support to anyone who needs it."
Ms Murphy said over the last couple of years Foodshare had been coordinating the pantry initiative with its local food relief partners because with fewer food relief organisations open, the holidays could be a hard time to access food support.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Throughout the year we supply food to around 40 schools, kinders and childcare centres, most of which close for the summer break, which impacts hundreds of families' access to food relief over this period. As well, many of our local food relief partners and their mostly volunteer teams take a well deserved break too."
The pantry sessions, which have been made possible with the support of local service clubs and community organisations, are happening at the following locations between 1 and 3pm. People needing food are encouraged to come along with their own shopping bags or boxes.
For more information please contact Kaye Lehmann at Bendigo Foodshare on 0418 355 253 or purchasing@bendigofoodshare.org.au
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.