Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo Foodshare mobile pantry to open for seven sessions over festive season

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated December 24 2022 - 3:44pm, first published December 23 2022 - 2:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Foodshare CEO Michelle Murphy with the mobile pantry.

Bendigo Foodshare is once again gearing up to run its mobile Christmas food pantry to provide food relief over the festive season to people doing it tough.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.