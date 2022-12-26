Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Motels Association president Jamie Scott optimistic about accommodation sector in 2023

By Chris Pedler
Updated December 27 2022 - 9:39am, first published 9:30am
Bendigo Motels Association president Jamie Scott says the sector is rebuilding in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and has had a good 12 months.

New Bendigo Motels Association president Jamie Scott is hoping to see opportunities to attract visitors to the region continue to grow in 2023.

