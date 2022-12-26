New Bendigo Motels Association president Jamie Scott is hoping to see opportunities to attract visitors to the region continue to grow in 2023.
Mr Scott said the past year had been good to motel owners in the region as events and tourists returned to Bendigo.
That period has included eased pandemic restrictions coupled with the launch of the blockbuster Elvis: Direct from Graceland exhibition at the Bendigo Art Gallery, which witnessed almost 220,000 visitors across four months.
"We survived a couple of tough years but it was worrying times. We weren't sure what was going to happen or when it would happen.
"One of our areas that we are working on is attracting more visitors through the winter period.
"Something we are discussing is how to go about that, whether it is a promotion or something we do with Bendigo Tourism who are fantastic with us."
Mr Scott - who has run the Quality Inn Colonial in Golden Square for 12 years - was selected as the Bendigo Motels Association president following the resignation of former Julie-Anna Inn owner Kristyn Slattery.
He was born in Bendigo and after growing up in a family of builders, moved into the accommodation sector in 2010.
"We had a family of builders in town for quite some time but I think I was looking for a bit of a change," he said.
"(After Kristyn left) a few people put my name up for it and I accepted. It's a good little association and we have a good networking environment."
Mr Scott said the Colonial was about half-full for Christmas but he hoped that would increase throughout January.
"Bendigo is traditionally a bit slower in the summer months," he said. "The last three years, including this one, were good. The previous two - even if they were COVID-interrupted - were better than usual because people couldn't go overseas.
"This year was also good - not quite as busy but a lot of forward bookings. That's me personally - others might be doing slightly better.
"It would be great to see more people coming to Bendigo (in January) and enjoying what we have to offer."
The Bendigo region will this January host a number of community and tourist events including the Victorian Speed Boat Club's Eppalock Gold Cup, a psychic's expo and multiple musical performances.
The city will host a slew of major events later in the year including Wagner's epic ring cycle, which is expected to draw in opera enthusiasts from across the world.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
