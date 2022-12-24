Powerhouse Dragons keep premiership line-up intact

NETBALL powerhouse Sandhurst has been quick to lay the groundwork for its BFNL premiership defence and tilt at creating further history.
The Dragons, who will meet 2022 season grand final rival Kangaroo Flat in a blockbuster opening round next April, will enter 2023 from a position of monumental strength having re-signed all seven of its premiership-winning line-up.
In a further ominous sign for their rivals, Sandhurst will regain dual league best and fairest winner Heather Oliver after a season off in 2022, reinforcing an already powerful and star-studded line-up.
The Dragons will be chasing an unprecedented fifth straight A-grade premiership in 2023.
Their four straight flag wins from 2017 to 2019 plus 2022 is already a league record.
If there were any doubts over four-time premiership coach Tamara Gilchrist continuing at the helm at Sandhurst, she said they were quickly dispelled after gaining a commitment from all of this year's premiership stars.
"I'm so happy. I wasn't sure which way things would go, we didn't really talk about it until after our grand final celebrations," she said.
"I let it go for a couple of weeks after presentation night.
"But looking back, presentation night probably sealed it for everyone. We had an awesome night for the club and there was so much excitement and love in the room. It was thriving.
"Everyone walked away from that thinking I have to continue being a part of this club and let's do this again. (The four-peat) was the best thing ever.
"That really drove it home for us. It was a bit of one in, all in.
"Five (straight premierships) is definitely the plan."
Gilchrist said from a coaching perspective, she was fortunate to have the luxury of slotting two-time Betty Thompson Medal winner Oliver back into the rotation, which includes three players - captain Meg Williams, defender Imogen Sexton and goal shooter Bec Smith - to have played in all four of the A-grade premierships.
"What I especially love about our group is they are all locals. A few of them have come through the juniors and we are not paying them to hang around - they want to be here," she said.
"All these girls get mega-offers to go elsewhere, but it's a sign of how happy they are when they are not going anywhere."
Their off-season received another shot of momentum with the selection of star young midcourter Shae Clifford and defender Charlotte Sexton in the Victorian 19-and-under team for next year's national championships in Darwin.
The Dragons will get a good early test following the recent release of the 2023 draw.
In a blockbuster opening round, Sandhurst will host Kangaroo Flat at the QEO on April 15 in a rematch of last season's grand finalists.
The Dragons and Roos have played off in the past two grand finals (2022 and 2019) and occupied spots one and two on the ladder in 2021 at the time the season was cancelled due to COVID.
In other round one games announced by the BFNL, Gisborne (third in 2022) hosts expected improvers Strathfieldsaye (ninth), South Bendigo (fifth) kick-starts permanent life at Harry Trott Oval against Eaglehawk (eighth), Maryborough (seventh) clashes with Castlemaine (fourth), and Kyneton (sixth) makes the trek to Golden Square to take on the Bulldogs (10th).
A round two encounter at Kyneton awaits Sandhurst, while Kangaroo Flat hosts South Bendigo.
The undoubted highlight of round two will be Castlemaine's clash against Gisborne at Camp Reserve after the two teams played out an overtime thriller in this year's first semi-final.
Gisborne eventually claimed the honours by three goals.
