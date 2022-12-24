Bendigo Advertiser
Powerhouse Dragons keep premiership line-up intact

By Kieran Iles
December 24 2022 - 2:00pm
Sandhurst will enter the 2023 BFNL season with all seven starters from their reigning premiership line-up back on deck, boosted by the return of star dual league medallist Heather Oliver. Picture by Noni Hyett

NETBALL powerhouse Sandhurst has been quick to lay the groundwork for its BFNL premiership defence and tilt at creating further history.

