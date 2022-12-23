Almost 7000 traffic offences have been found by Victoria Police during the first week of Operation Roadwise.
In the first six days, 6970 traffic offences were detected by police - an increase of 15 per cent compared to the same time last year.
The rise in offences has shocked police with Acting Assistant Commissioner of Road Policing Justin Goldsmith saying many were preventable.
Read more:
"Every single one of these infringements could have been avoided if people simply made better choices before getting behind the wheel," he said. "There is absolutely no excuse for drink or drug driving, for speeding, or for allowing yourself to be distracted.
"Police don't want to be issuing fines so close to Christmas, but blatantly breaking the road rules leaves us no choice."
During Operation Roadwise police have conducted 103,943 preliminary breath tests with 255 drivers detected for drink driving in addition to one in every 13 motorists tested for drugs returning a positive roadside drug test.
Speeding offences are up by 35 per cent with 1854 people fined for going between 10km/h and 25km/h over the limit.
Almost 450 motorists have also been fined for using their mobile phone while driving.
The police operation will remain in place over the Christmas weekend with the focus to shift to regional travel on Boxing Day
"Expect to see police and be tested when you're out on the roads," Acting Assistant Commissioner Goldsmith said.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.