Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo and District Aboriginal Co-operative seek larger medical centre

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated December 28 2022 - 5:31pm, first published December 27 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Darren Howe.

TRADITIONAL OWNERS want permission to build as they expand health operations in North Bendigo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.