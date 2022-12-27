TRADITIONAL OWNERS want permission to build as they expand health operations in North Bendigo.
The Bendigo and District Aboriginal Co-operative is struggling to fit its fast-growing services at its existing Prouses Road site.
It wants planning permission for a than the one in plans the City of Greater Bendigo has previously signed off on.
The co-operative would like a two-storey building in between three buildings at the entrance to the site.
The new building could house a general practitioner and dental services, the co-operative has told the council.
The building would have 10 consulting suites, four interview rooms, space for occupational therapy, podiatry and ear-nose specialists.
It would also include office space for co-operative staff.
The clinic would operate during office hours and patients would not stay there overnight.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
