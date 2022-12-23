University athletes shine in 3000m event

BENDIGO University was to the fore in the latest round of the A.L. Parker Electrical-backed Tuesday Night Series for atheltes at the Flora Hill track.
A field of 20 contested the mixed 3000m at the Retreat Road complex.
University was well-represented in the field by several athletes who also ran for Bendigo Bats across Athletics Victoria's cross-country series.
In Tuesday night's track showdown it was Stephen van Rees who charged to victory in 9:29.05 from Luke Crameri, 9:41, and Rory Flanagan, 10:16.
Fastest female and eighth to finish was Alice Wilkinson from Bendigo Harriers in an impressive time of 11:16.
The night's racing incluced the 1000m in which South Bendigo's Greg Hilson, 3:27, and Bendigo Little Athletics rising star Mila Childs, 3:29, had a great duel in the 2 1/2 lap contest.
The Tuesday Night Series resumes on January 3 at the Flora Hill track. Racing starts at 7pm.
Results from Tuesday's racing:
Mixed 3000m: Stephen van Rees, 41, University 9:29.05; Luke Crameri, 35, Uni. 9:41.09; Rory Flanagan, 42, Uni. 10:16.08; Brian Watson, 51, Uni. 10:23.23; Darren Hartland, 48, Uni. 10:30.19; Luke Millard, 35, Uni. 10:30.24; Mike Bieleny, 60, Uni. 10:57.42; Alice Wilkinson, 36, Bendigo Harriers 11:16.39; David Cripps, 51, Uni. 11:25.72; Aaron Norton, 43, South Bendigo 11:49.27; Thomas Garry, 30, Invitation 12:30.30; Leila Bieleny, 27, Uni. 12:33.39; Paul Viggers, 55, Inv. 12:53.37; Vanessa Garry, 30, Inv. 13:00.72; Richard Marchingo, 60, BH 13:58.18; Larry Abel, 57, Inv. 14:08.62; Nadene Macdonald, 43, BH 15:21.81; Justine Babitsch, 49, Inv. 15:36.69; Charles Chambers, 68, Uni. 15:48.58; Russell Jenkins, 61, Uni. dnf.
Mixed 5000m: Trevor Kelly, 63, Eaglehawk dnf.
Mixed 1000m: Greg Hilson, 53, South Bendigo 3:27.27; Mila Childs, 11, Bendigo Little Athletics 3:29.22.
