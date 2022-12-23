Police are searching for two men in relation to a theft from Bunnings Kangaroo Flat earlier this month.
Detectives believe the two unknown males made off with about $4400 worth of tools from the store on December 7 about 7.45pm.
The two men exited the store with the tools after allegedly using a counterfeit invoice with the stolen items.
Using the invoice, they managed to bypass staff members at the exit with police saying no attempt was made to pay for these items.
Anyone who recognises the men or has information about the incident can call Bendigo Police Station on 5448 1300 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson.
