Santa will certainly know his way around the region flying above in his sleigh thanks to all the fairy lights, tinsel and inflatable snowmen Bendigo homes have got on display.
While unfortunately the Bendigo Advertiser's Christmas lights competition is not running this year, households are still glowing up for the season.
Plenty of families with children have been touring the streets with Long Gully's Gundry, Excell and Britain streets a popular thoroughfare with dedicated decorators keen to spread some Yuletide joy.
READ MORE:
While hundreds of Christmas-obsessed people have been hard at work with garlands and ornaments, they are some sure-fire hits for those families exploring the streets.
Some of the key destinations to visit include Limousin Court and Caulfield Drive in Ascot or St James Wood Drive in North Bendigo.
In Strathfieldsaye, Brentwood Boulevard, York Close, Regent Street and Cumberland Terrace are hotspots to visit, with Kangaroo Flat's Collins Street and Marong's Parnell Street some other bright options on the list.
As above, Long Gully's Gundry, Excell and Britain streets boast some must-see homes with some of the most impressive decorations in town.
For more information and a detail map, visit the Bendigo Christmas Lights Facebook page.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.