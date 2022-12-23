Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo homes light up for Christmas

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated December 23 2022 - 7:05pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Santa will certainly know his way around the region flying above in his sleigh thanks to all the fairy lights, tinsel and inflatable snowmen Bendigo homes have got on display.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.