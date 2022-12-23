Major Manbar stamps class in Elmore Cup triumph

MAJOR Manbar put a run of bad luck behind him, rebounding in emphatic fashion to win the $10,000 Elmore Pacing Cup (2150m) at Bendigo's Lord's Raceway on Thursday night.
The Ross Graham-trained six-year-old demonstrated his class by toppling an even and competitive field to win by 9.1-metres.
He was driven to perfection by star Lexton-based reinsman James Herbertson.
The 22-year-old took Major Manbar straight to the front and from there his win was rarely in doubt, with the son of Major Bronski and the mare Princess Korobeit putting the stamp on an authoritative win by sprinting well clear of his rivals in the straight.
Blood Moon, for Tim and Darby McGuigan, did well to snatch second place, with the favourite Helluva (John and Ewa Justice) nabbing third after experiencing his share of issues throughout the race.
The win snapped a 10-month drought for Major Manbar, who has been racing in a much higher class of races in recent times, and without any semblance of luck.
Herbertson was as pleased as anyone, Major Manbar's large ownership group included, to see the at times difficult to handle, but obviously talented pacer back on the winner's list.
"He was good, dropping back in class a bit and obviously he was spot on tonight," he said.
"He's not an easy horse and probably not one of my favourites to drive, but he's been a good horse to Ross and he's been a good horse to me as well.
"I've won a couple of metro races on him.
"He's a consistent horse, but probably his manners let him down a bit sometimes. But when he's right he is right."
A cheap buy for his ownership group, Major Manbar's 12th career win from 78 starts boosted his stakes earnings to a pleasing $131,160.
It delivered astute trainer Graham his 33rd success of the season.
He will be hoping for at least one more from the horse that has supplied seven of those wins, including a couple of Group race victories, Nephew Of Sonoko.
The stable's star and Inter Dominion heat winner will contest the trotters free-for-all at Geelong on Boxing Day.
Meanwhile, Charlton trainer Greg Norman praised a vintage drive from Kerryn Manning as Blue Coman snapped his own streak of luckless runs by winning the $10,000 Elmore Trotters Cup (2150m).
After being one out three back at the bell, the always competitive grey gelding came from three-wide to overhaul Golden Sunset in the dying stages, after the Juanita Breen-trained and driven mare had attempted to lead from start to finish.
The race favourite Alpha Male ($2.15) had to settle for third as Blue Coman notched the second country Cup win of his career to add to his success at Gunbower in 2021.
It capped a big night for Norman and Manning, who claimed a race-to-race double after their earlier win with Direct Command.
Norman's only other runner for the night and the trainer's self-confessed best chance on the program, Apieceoflou had to settle for fourth behind Satchmo Strikes in the race following Blue Coman's Cup triumph.
"I'm the worst judge in the world, I had three horses in and the only one I thought could win got beat," the trainer said with a laugh.
"But we'll take a Cup win any time.
"I was rapt in Blue Coman, he's been going well without any luck.
"The Stawell Cup he got three back the fence and John Justice's horse (High In The Sky) in front dropped out the back at the 600m an that put him in out of the race.
"When he got clear late he flew home and ran fourth, but with a good run he'd have finished a lot closer.
"He's been a good horse in those second string country Cups. He's won two now and ran a few placings in them, including second in the Stawell Cup last year and third in the Ararat Cup.
"We were lucky (barrier) 13 in this one, but it was a brilliant drive from Kerryn. I rated it a 12 out of 10.
"The drive won him the race."
Norman said Blue Coman would continued to be aimed at the country cups circuit, starting with Cobram early next year and Hamilton.
Owned by the Cormacks, the New Zealand-bred six-year-old gelding has now won 10 of 64 starts and been placed on 18 occasions for stakes earnings of $82,910.
Two of those wins have come from his last five starts following his victory at Hamilton early last month.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.