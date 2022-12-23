Bendigo Advertiser
Major Manbar stamps class in Elmore Cup triumph

By Kieran Iles
Updated December 23 2022 - 2:06pm, first published 12:04pm
Major Manbar appreciated the drop in class by scoring an emphatic win in the $10,000 Elmore Pacing Cup at Bendigo's Lord's Raceway on Thursday night. He was driven by regular driver James Herbertson. File picture by Stuart McCormick

MAJOR Manbar put a run of bad luck behind him, rebounding in emphatic fashion to win the $10,000 Elmore Pacing Cup (2150m) at Bendigo's Lord's Raceway on Thursday night.

