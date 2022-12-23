Happy environment the secret to Pioneers' success

Whitney Kennedy is having a ball.
The new coach of the Bendigo Pioneers' girls program is five weeks into the job and you can't wipe the smile off her face.
"That's my environment,'' Kennedy said.
"Out on the oval with the girls is where I'm happiest.
"No-one is talking to me about other stuff, I'm just focusing on the girls' development, skills and knowledge, while having fun. I love it."
The playing group has responded strongly to Kennedy's passion for footy and development.
Girls from across the Pioneers' region have been putting in the hard yards on the training track in a bid to impress Kennedy and her coaching staff.
"The girls are going really well,'' Kennedy said.
"Their fitness has been incredibly impressive and they've shown great commitment levels to their training.
"We have our satellite hubs in Echuca, Swan Hill and up to Mildura. I can't fault the girls - they seem to be enjoying the fact that football is back."
Skill development is what has impressed Kennedy the most.
When the NAB League Girls program started in 2017 a high percentage of players that tried out for the Pioneers had played little football.
That's not the case going into 2023.
"The girls that are coming through now - a lot of them have been playing footy since Auskick and their skills are well developed,'' Kennedy said.
"They've played footy since early in their life and their fundamentals have been developed. By the time they get to the Pioneers' level it's a case of building on those fundamentals.
"We can spend more time looking at the tactical side of footy and strategies. We're thinking about why we're doing things instead of just doing it.
"It's a great challenge for us as coaches as well because we have to keep up. When we select drills we have to make sure we have a clear picture of what we want the girls to get out of it and how that rolls out onto what's next.
"It's all pieces of the puzzle that slowly comes together and, hopefully, by the time our playing list is sorted we've had some really good training sessions and that puzzle is close to complete."
The Pioneers have individual training programs to complete over the Christmas-New Year break and they'll return to the training track in late January.
"By late February we'll have a final squad to announce,'' Kennedy said.
"We'll be quite a young side. We'll have a number of younger players that are capable of stepping up and playing NAB League.
"That's exciting for our program."
