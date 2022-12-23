Bendigo Pottery sold, long-time owners to retire

ONE OF Bendigo's oldest businesses has been sold and its owners are turning their thoughts to retirement.
Bendigo Pottery will change hands in a deal finalised this week.
It marks the end of an era for Rod and Sally Thomson who have spent 23 years at the helm.
They added the interpretive museum, cafe, clay making activities and the antiques and collectables centre.
The pottery won Be.Bendigo's Business of the Year title back in August and has long fostered a creative community attached to the site.
"We have enjoyed our time at Bendigo Pottery and are proud of what we have added to the business," Mr Thomson said.
The couple has sold the company to Ray Laurens, a ceramics industry stalwart and owner of Northcote Pottery Supplies and Clayworks.
Bendigo Pottery will continue to operate as it has been, he and the Thomsons said in a joint statement.
"We are very happy to pass the business to Ray, a customer for 15 years, who we know has the skills and experience to further build on the work we have done and have Bendigo Pottery prosper well into the future," Mr Thomson said.
Mr Laurens is the latest custodian of the 164-year-old business complete with heritage listed kilns.
"I am excited to be taking over the Bendigo Pottery business and look forward to working in the Bendigo community," Mr Laurens said.
"There are a lot of synergies between the businesses."
Northcote Pottery Supplies has witnessed a rising demand for packaged clay, Mr Laurens said.
Bendigo Pottery may be better known as a tourist attraction but it is also a manufacturing business supplying packaged clay.
The Thomsons plan to stay in Bendigo. They want to pursue hobbies and interests as well as travel.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.