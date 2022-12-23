Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo Pottery sold to Northcote Pottery Supplies owner

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated December 23 2022 - 4:27pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Pottery sold, long-time owners to retire

ONE OF Bendigo's oldest businesses has been sold and its owners are turning their thoughts to retirement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.