Central Victorian manufacturers are suffering the impacts of the steep rises in gas prices around Australia this year.
The Bendigo Regional Manufacturing Group reported that most of its members are on fixed-rate contracts that run into 2023 but many have concerns about the renegotiation of these when they expire.
Manufacturers who rely on gas but don't have fixed contracts have been severely impacted, with one member noting their gas bill rose from $15,000 to $44,000 from one month to the next.
Food manufacturing and processing was particularly impacted, with the costs passed on to consumers "where possible".
IN OTHER NEWS:
The gas price rise has seen manufacturers invest in alternative energy sources, with most now having some form of solar generation installed on site.
Businesses are by necessity also looking at ways to remove or reduce the use of gas-powered generators, ovens and kilns.
The federal government last week passed legislation to implement an "emergency, temporary price cap" on wholesale gas contracts intended to "limit the worst impacts of the forecast gas price increases" on households, industry and manufacturers.
The Treasury forecast that following the policy intervention, retail gas prices would rise by around 18 per cent this financial year, with most of the increase having already occurred, and by around 4 per cent in 2023-24 - rather than 20 per cent in each year.
