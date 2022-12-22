Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Sports Focus shares the gift of giving for Christmas

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated December 23 2022 - 10:11am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SportsPower Bendigo's Grace Belcombe and Sports Focus' Jasmine Noske worked hard to help support to Rochester youth with sporting equipment for the school holidays. Picture by Noni Hyett

Sports Focus' Christmas equipment drive has been a festive success.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.