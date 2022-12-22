Sports Focus shares the gift of giving for Christmas

Sports Focus' Christmas equipment drive has been a festive success.
After the devastating floods which impacted the region in October, Sports Focus held a donation equipment drive during the lead-up to Christmas.
In total 15 restored bicycles, in addition to a vast array of other sport equipment was donated and has already been distributed for the community to use at Rochester Recreation Reserve, Presbyterian Church and Rochester Racecourse Recreation Reserve
"It's great to see the community pulling together in times of adversity and we're very excited that the sporting equipment is now available for the Rochester and Gunbower community to use during the holidays," Sports Focus project coordinator Jasmine Noske said.
"We would like to thank everyone who helped to make this happen, including our major partners; Sport and Rec Vic and VicHealth."
Looking ahead to next year Sports Focus has further plans to collaborate with Campaspe Shire Council to develop a calendar of events to provide the community with even more recreation opportunities whilst the flood recovery continues.
