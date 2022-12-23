Table tennis stalwart Gary Warnest elevated to national level

If there's anyone in Bendigo that knows the ins and outs of table tennis it has to be Gary Warnest.
The Bendigo Table Tennis Association stalwart recently received a new level of accreditation which elevates him to national referee status.
The rigorous process to becoming a national referee involved being the state-level equivalent for a minimum of three years, in addition to undertaking several exams which covered all elements that are required to successfully officiate a tournament.
The role requires strong ability to work behind the scenes, in-depth knowledge of all rules, but most importantly being able to connect with players, coaches and competition officials etc to ensure tournaments run as perfectly as possible.
"I've always wanted to get to this level," Warnest said.
"The process was tough but having been to a lot of national tournaments certainly helped, in addition to my experience officiating at other state and national events.
"To be a referee, it involves organising tournaments and making sure the whole event is fair and that it's conducted in accordance with all rules of table tennis."
Throughout the year he was involved at the 2022 TTA Tour at Melbourne and the National Senior, Youth, Junior and Para Championships in Queensland.
Warnest has already set himself a challenge as a national referee and recently accepted the role of overseeing the 2023 edition of the senior, youth, junior and para championships which will be held next year at Sydney's Olympic Park.
Warnest has been involved with the sport for years and at a local level has been integral in helping participation grow throughout the region in his role as president of the BTTA.
However, his dedication comes with plenty of challenges.
"The best part about being an umpire or referee is that you get the best seat in the house to watch games," he laughed.
"But it comes with plenty of pressure.
"Especially when you are involved with games that are being televised as the speed and skills at which the players compete, if you muck up it's there for the world to see."
It might still be around three-and-a-half years away, but the BTTA is already starting to plan its involvement when the 2026 Commonwealth Games table tennis events come to the region.
In addition to Warnest, two other referees also received national accreditation from Table Tennis Australia.
Fellow Victorian Kameron Chan, 25, is now the youngest national level referee to date.
South Australian Greg Bungey was also elevated to national level.
