Magnum Bullet aims to fire at The Valley

By Kieran Iles
Updated December 23 2022 - 2:09pm, first published 7:30am
Neil Farley and Magnum Bullet combine for a convincing win at Kyneton on November 15 this year. The same combination will target a win at Moonee Valley on Saturday. Picture by Pat Scala/Racing Photos

HOPES are high Magnum Bullet can follow his Kyneton stablemate Lovin' Laughs into the winner's circle on Saturday by producing a breakthrough city win at Moonee Valley.

