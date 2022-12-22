Magnum Bullet aims to fire at The Valley

HOPES are high Magnum Bullet can follow his Kyneton stablemate Lovin' Laughs into the winner's circle on Saturday by producing a breakthrough city win at Moonee Valley.
The Mick Sell-trained five-year-old will return to The Valley for the second time this month to contest a 1200m benchmark 70 handicap.
His last foray produced an encouraging second behind the smart Maher-Eustace mare Quraysha on December 2
While he was no match for the winner, Magnum Bullet certainly acquitted himself well at metropolitan level, fuelling hopes of another bright performance.
In a further cause for optimism, Magnum Bullet has been matching strides on the training track with Lovin' Laughs, who notched up a stirring city win of his own this week at Sandown.
"They did a track gallop together the other day and both were enormous," stable spokesperson Mel Sell said.
"If you go off what Lovin' Laughs did (on Wednesday), he's got to be a chance.
"It's one of those series races that is restricted to trainers, who haven't had more than five metro winners or 50 metro starters in the previous year.
"You take out your big metropolitan trainers and you have to feel you are some hope.
"He's another horse like Lovin' Laughs, who is as tough as they come.
"He sticks on well, he puts himself on the speed and he makes his own luck. He doesn't run too many bad ones.
"So, on the basis they have worked together and went head-to-head, you'd have to give him some chance."
Magnum Bullet has been a model of consistency this campaign rattling off four consecutive top-three placings, highlighted by his win at Kyneton two starts ago when he carried 64kg.
The son of Magnus and Silesia has always possessed plenty of ability, notching up five wins and seven placings from 25 starts for $120,885 in earnings.
All but one of those victories have been won on his home track.
Magnum Bullet will again be ridden by Neil Farley, who steered him to victory in his last win at Kyneton.
