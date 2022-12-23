Hoon driver who placed community in 'serious danger' sentenced

A Bamawm hoon driver facing a number of serious offences was handed a jail sentence in the Bendigo Magistrates Court on Thursday December 22, 2022.
Benjamin Hall, 27, faced court for committing an indictable offence whilst on bail, intentionally causing injury, careless driving of a motor vehicle, driving in a dangerous manner, obstructing an exercising power, theft from a motor vehicle, criminal damage, without authorisation or excuse entering a private place, and several counts of dishonestly undertaking and retaining stolen goods.
A court previously heard Hall was the driver of a gold-coloured Ford sedan that had performed a large burnout as it turned onto McCrae Street from a side street and headed north, about 1.14am on Saturday, May 14.
Approximately 1.20am, the divisional response van was attending to reports of an assault that had occurred within nearby licensed premises, The Deck, where a car display had been staged that night.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
"As they approached the venue from the northern side of The Deck, they observed a gold-coloured Ford Falcon which the accused was driving, pull out of Mundy Street onto McCrae Street and commence doing a burnout across four lanes," the police statement read.
The statement also said a large number of patrons from The Deck, seen standing on the footpath and on the roadway, had placed themselves ''in danger of being hit by the offending vehicle travelling at high speed and without full control."
The court was previously told during the burnouts - which lasted for about one minute, the rear right-hand side tyre of the Ford Falcon was blown, and the accused could be seen waving from the driver's window and a co-accused waving a flag from a passenger window.
Hall was also accused of driving through "multiple intersections at fast rates and against red lights, placing the community in serious danger."
Magistrate Ross Maxted convicted and sentenced Hall to one year imprisonment, with 233 days reckoned as time served, and a non-parole period of eight months.
Hall was also fined $431.50, ordered to pay $2200 in compensation, and had his licence cancelled for 12 months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.