Benjamin Hall sentenced in court for doing burnouts in Bendigo's main streets

Updated December 23 2022 - 2:42pm, first published 1:30pm
Hoon driver who placed community in 'serious danger' sentenced

A Bamawm hoon driver facing a number of serious offences was handed a jail sentence in the Bendigo Magistrates Court on Thursday December 22, 2022.

