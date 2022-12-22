Stars to collide in Griffin's 200th WNBL game

It's somewhat fitting that Australian basketball's greatest of all time - Lauren Jackson - will oppose Bendigo Spirit star Kelsey Griffin in her 200th WNBL game on Friday.
For many, including her current Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama, Griffin is the GOAT when it comes to imports who have played in the WNBL.
Griffin's CV is remarkable - four WNBL championships, one league MVP, two time All WNBL First Team, three times WNBL grand final MVP and one WNBL defensive player of the year.
"It's a phenomenal milestone and it's one we see as a great privilege to share with Kelsey,'' Kereama said ahead of the Spirit's clash with Jackson's Southside Flyers.
"She's arguably the greatest import to have played in the WNBL. Certainly in my time involved in the league, which is 16 or 17 years, I think she is.
"I can't say enough to do justice to what she's done on and off the court in her time in the league.
"We are very, very happy that Kelsey is part of our program."
The 7-0 Spirit face the 5-3 Flyers in one of the most anticipated games of the WNBL season.
The Spirit haven't put a foot wrong so far this season, while the Flyers are expected to be back at full strength after being hampered by a couple of injuries in recent weeks.
Griffin's milestone means plenty to the team, but Kereama said he won't use that as a motivating factor.
"We'll acknowledge the milestone, but external motivation is something that's not required with this group,'' Kereama said.
"Given Kelsey's service to the league and this club, her team-mates will want to play well for her, but they want to do that irrespective of what number game it is.
"Her team-mates have so much respect for her and love her for the person she is and the leader she is."
In her 11th season in the league, Griffin is not showing any signs of slowing down.
She's averaging 19 points per game and has been named in the WNBL team of the week four times this season.
As for Jackson, Kereama was wary of not putting too much focus on the 41-year-old.
"With respect for Lauren Jackson and who she is, she's one of the greatest players to ever play the game and she's certainly Australia's greatest ever sporting athlete - I'm biased because I'm a basketball coach,'' he said.
"With or without Lauren Jackson, Southside has a team that boasts talent and players that deserve respect.
"Kayla Thornton played WNBA, Abby Bishop played WNBA and Opals, Sara Blicavs was in the Opals' bronze medal-winning team - they have some tremendous players.
"We prepare for every team the same way we do any other team and I think that's the way you have to approach this league.
"If you're unprepared or don't respect your opponent you'll get beaten. For us, every game is a big game."
Friday evening's game at Red Energy Arena starts at 5pm.
