Campaspe Shire Council has been advised by the State Emergency Service (SES) of approval to remove the remainder of the temporary levee in Echuca.
Mayor Rob Amos said the 3km levee was built in mid-October to bolster protection around the Echuca township from imminent flooding, a mixture of sandbags and earth.
The levee had been the source of controversy in the town, effectively splitting it in two.
The dirt barrier was constructed to protect the centre of town from the worst of the disaster and people living on the so-called 'wrong side' were told their houses were likely to be inundated.
At the time, residents were left "gobsmacked" by the decision to pump floodwater away from the 'right side' towards houses on the 'wrong side'.
"It's just disgraceful ... to see my neighbours having the pumps turned into their backyards instead of sensibly down towards the current where the water can keep moving," resident Jemima Lewis said.
We are confident the news will be welcomed by all and will enable more of us to return to pre-flood life.- Mayor Rod Amos
According to the Campaspe Shire, the levee's location was based on flood modelling available with a focus on saving as many homes as possible from flooding, a very short timeframe to undertake the works, with the Goulburn, Murray and Campaspe rivers all set to peak. "We have been advised an assessment of risk has been completed by various agencies, including a review of the long-term weather forecast which is favourable," Cr Amos said.
"With Christmas on our doorstep, works are set to start the week of Monday, January 9 and are likely to take several weeks to complete.
"We are confident the news will be welcomed by all and will enable more of us to return to pre-flood life."
The levee has two sections, the first starting at Victoria Park along the Murray River to the Port Precinct. The second starting at Pakenham Street, along Goulburn Road, finishing at Moama Street and Echuca's water treatment plant.
