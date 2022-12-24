Dexa Bill earns a metropolitan race crack

BENDIGO trainer Brent Stanley will put Dexa Bill's winning form to the test with a crack at a metroplitan race at Sandown on Boxing Day.
The late-maturing four-year-old mare has struck a nice patch of form following back-to-back wins against the males at Tatura and Wangaratta in November-December.
Those wins, which came on the back of consecutive placings at Ballarat Synthetic and Swan Hill, have convinced Stanley his in-form galloper has earned her crack at a city race.
Dexa Bill has raced just once before in metropolitan class, finishing midfield as a two-year-old at Sandown in March last year, in what was only her third career start.
The daughter of Fighting Sun and Libertas has since compiled three wins and five placings from 19 starts ahead of her biggest test to date on Boxing Day.
While it's a step up in grade from her benchmark 64 win at Wangaratta to a fillies and mares benchmark 70, Stanley is excited to see what Dexa Bill can do back against her own sex.
"Fillies and mares will be a difference, she's been taking the boys on the last few and doing it well," he said.
"I am really happy with her.
"In saying that, she's up in grade. But she deserves a chance, she's won her last two pretty well.
"There's plenty of races to aim at, but this just looks the right type of race for her."
Stanley's son Jett will take the ride on Dexa Bill after Hannah Le Blanc took the reins in the 18-year-old's absence due to injury at Wangaratta.
Young Stanley claimed the winning honours in the mare's Tatura victory.
Trainer Stanley was optimistic of better things ahead for Dexa Bill as she continued to mature.
"The whole breed (have been slow maturers). Bill Stapleton, the owner, passed away a couple of months ago. He had the mare and has bred from it and they are all the same, they don't mature until they are four or five," he said.
"But she's coming to the fore now.
"Jett had a few rides down in town at Sandown (on Wednesday), but he hasn't ridden a winner in town here yet, so hopefully he can get over the line for us on Monday.
"We've ticked off a few boxes with him over the last few months, but we'd be rapt with a city winner."
Meanwhile, an impressive winner on debut on his hometrack at Bendigo earlier this month, Stanley said the two-year-old colt Celui had immediatey been sent to the spelling paddock.
The superbly bred colt, by Toronado out of Momma's Snitzel, will be aimed at the Group 1 Blue Diamond Stakes in the autumn.
In a strong endorsement of Celui's potential, Stanley rated the two-year-old as the best youngster to have come through his stable, ahead of the likes of the now departed three-time city winner Here To Shock and Group 2 winner Sweet Sherry.
Also a dual Listed race winner, Sweet Sherry finished sixth in the Blue Diamond in 2016 and seventh three weeks later in the Group 1 Golden Slipper.
"He'll be a very good horse. Sweet Sherry finished sixth in the Blue Diamond when she wasn't quite right, but this horse is better than her," Stanley said.
"She (Sweet Sherry) won a half-a-million Group 2, so we are talking about a pretty good horse."
