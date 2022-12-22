Festive cheer has arrived at a local service helping those affected by family violence in the form of some very generous gifts from a Bendigo business.
The Centre for Non-Violence (CNV) spokesperson Clare Shamier said the organisation had received the "most incredible gifts" from local business Fernwood Fitness Bendigo, "with toys galore for families doing it tough this holiday season as part of their annual Christmas toy drive".
READ MORE:
"We all know that the holiday season is a busy time with work parties, family get togethers, and all manner of end of year celebrations," she said.
"But we also know that for many families that the holiday season can also be a really tough time, especially for women and children who have been affected by family violence."
The delivery of beautiful gifts donated by the members of Fernwood Fitness Bendigo will go a long way to bringing some joy to the children of the region.
"We are so thankful for their ongoing support over the last eight years, in making a positive difference in the lives of women and children of our region over the festive season," Ms Shamier said.
READ MORE:
This year alone, CNV has been able to work directly with and provide case management support to 949 women escaping family violence.
The organisation, which has now been serving the region for more than 30 years, also worked with 268 men through programs including men's behaviour change and case management programs.
CNV also received 4767 case referrals through The Orange Door - a support and safety 'hub' run throughout Victoria and provided 172 victim-survivors with tailored therapeutic support across the Safe, Thriving & Connected partnership program.
Ahead of Christmas, a traditionally busy time of year for the centre, anyone needing assistance is encouraged to reach out by calling 5430 3000.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.