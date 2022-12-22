Bendigo Advertiser
Fernwood Fitness Bendigo donates Christmas gifts for Centre for Non-Violence

Updated December 23 2022 - 12:16pm, first published 10:30am
Fernwood Fitness Bendigo has made a generous donation of gifts to the Centre for Non-Violence. Picture supplied

Festive cheer has arrived at a local service helping those affected by family violence in the form of some very generous gifts from a Bendigo business.

