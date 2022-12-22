Severe thunderstorms possible in parts of central Victoria

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of central Victoria.
The Bureau of Meteorology has told people in Castlemaine, Kyneton and Maryborough to prepare for heavy rainfall that could trigger flash flooding, damaging winds and large hailstones.
The wild weather is expected to pass through later today.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
