Firefighters bring Heathcote blaze under control

FIREFIGHTERS are battling a grassfire east of Heathcote.
The blaze has burnt through at least 10 aces of paddock and firefighters have just brought it under control.
They are yet to fully extinguish the blaze.
The CFA has issued an advice message saying "there is currently no threat to you, but you should stay informed and monitor conditions".
People should keep roads clear to avoid blocking emergency vehicles, the CFA said.
"If you have time, check your neighbours to see if they are monitoring conditions," the group said.
