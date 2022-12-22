Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Firefighters bring Heathcote blaze under control

Updated December 22 2022 - 6:45pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture is a file photo.

FIREFIGHTERS are battling a grassfire east of Heathcote.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.