Roberts runner-up in the Sandbelt Invitational amateur women's field

Belvoir Park golfer Jazy Roberts climbed up the leaderboard during the final round of the Sandbelt Invitational to finish runner-up in the women's amateur field.
Roberts capped off the four-day invite only tournament with a one-over par during Thursday's fourth round at Peninsula Kingswood to finish standalone second at 10-over par, one shot behind Amelia Harris.
A highlight for Roberts' final round included an eagle on the par-five third.
Fellow Bendigo golfer Andrew Martin was in action within the professional men's field but had a slow week to finish T16 on the leaderboard at three-over par.
Martin finished 19 shots behind professional men's winner Cameron Davis (-16) who secured the 2022 title with four consecutive under-par rounds.
"That was a hard fought battle over the last couple of days," Davis said to Australian golf media.
"I'm very pleased that I was able to play good enough golf to get on top. It was such a good week playing these courses, I'd love to do this as many times as I can."
Men: C.Davis (-16)
Women: M. Kobori (-15)
Men (a): C. McDade (-1)
Women (a): A. Harris (+9)
Team: J. Morgan, M. Kobori, N.S Donegan (-14)
