Consistent Wertheimer chases breakthrough win at The Valley

HONEST Bendigo stayer Wertheimer will get the chance to notch up his second city win when he steps out over 2500m at Moonee Valley on Saturday.
Astute trainer Matthew Enright could not be happier with the five-year-old gelding's progress since his unlucky third in this month's $125,000 Werribee Cup (2000m) when he hit the line strongly and suspects he will be well placed in benchmark 78 company.
He expects the extra 500m to pose no problems for Wertheimer, who shot to prominence with his brave fourth in his hometown Group 3 Bendigo Cup (2400m) in October.
Enright could not fault the former South Australian-trained galloper's preparation for what will be his first run on the tight Moonee Valley circuit.
"He has been going well and I don't think this is a step up in class at all (from the Werribee Cup)," he said.
"It looks like a really good race for him to be honest.
"I have no doubt he would have won the Werribee Cup if he didn't get held up at the top of the straight and had got a clear run at them. He was a bit unfortunate."
His Werribee Cup placing was the fourth in a succession of near-misses in country cups for Wertheimer, stretching back to his fourth in the Murtoa Cup (2050m) on October 1.
He followed up with a second in the Horsham Cup (2100m) before his fourth 10 days later at Bendigo behind subsequent Melbourne Cup placegetter High Emocean.
Enright believes he holds a further ace up his sleeve, with star jockey Jamie Kah to ride Wertheimer for the first time.
"We've gone to the top shelf," he said.
"His form certainly warrants a top jockey like Jamie. We got in early and asked her if she wanted to ride him and she did.
"We're rapt to have her on and hopefully it's the difference."
Enright has found added motivation in trying to dispel any notion of Wertheimer being a non-winner.
Despite his more than solid form, the Tavistock gelding has not won in six attempts for Enright and last savoured success over 2500m at Morphettville in November last year for his former trainer Michael Hickmott.
His 26 career starts to date have yielded three wins.
"There is always that element of being a non-winner, but we are hoping Jamie Kah might just be the formula that we need," Enright said.
"We are never far away. He really should have won that Murtoa Cup.
"But since we've got him over more ground he's been nothing but fantastic for us.
"I'm hoping he still has another run in him. He seems to be in great shape and his work has been fantastic. I really can't fault the horse the way he is.
"Obviously, he hasn't won past 2400m and only been to 2500m once and failed, but that was in a past life.
"I don't think the distance (on Saturday) will be a problem, he just needs a nice run."
A strong performance at The Valley will have Enright looking towards the Listed Bagot Handicap (2800m) at Flemington on New Year's Day.
"That's always been a bit of a plan to get him to the Bagot, depending on whether he run the 2800m," he said.
"We'll just take it as it comes after Saturday."
