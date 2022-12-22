Bendigo Advertiser
Consistent Wertheimer chases breakthrough win at The Valley

By Kieran Iles
Updated December 22 2022 - 1:11pm, first published 1:02pm
The Matthew Enright-trained Wertheimer stayer will have just his second start since his impressive fourth in this year's Bendigo Cup at Moonee Valley on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe

HONEST Bendigo stayer Wertheimer will get the chance to notch up his second city win when he steps out over 2500m at Moonee Valley on Saturday.

