Tears, Laughs mark sentimental win for Kyneton's Sell family

By Kieran Iles
Updated December 22 2022 - 1:11pm, first published 12:33pm
Lovin' Laughs, ridden by Madison Lloyd, scores a sentimental win at Sandown on Wednesday. Picture by Pat Scala/Racing Photos

A TOUGH day for Kyneton's Mick and Mel Sell and their family on Wednesday came with a silver lining in the shape of their tough-as-nails galloper Lovin' Laughs.

