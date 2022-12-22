A TOUGH day for Kyneton's Mick and Mel Sell and their family on Wednesday came with a silver lining in the shape of their tough-as-nails galloper Lovin' Laughs.
On the same day the family farewelled thoroughbred trainer Mick's nanna Alce at a service at the Buln Buln Football Netball Club in Gippsland, an hour away at Sandown, the stable's dependable six-year-old gelding was busy notching up an emotional second career metropolitan victory at the surprise odds of $18.
While the aftermath was somewhat subdued trackside in the absence of the stable's chief representatives, it was anything but back at Buln Buln where a big crowd had gathered to first pay their respects to their beloved family member and friend and later watch the race as one.
Lovin' Laughs' seventh career victory, at start number 30, manifested as one of the most emotional of the Sells' long involvement in racing.
Adding to the sense of occasion, jockey Madison Lloyd - a long time family friend of the Sells - dashed to victory in the stable's familiar red with a blue vee silks, the same design as those worn by Buln Buln's footballers.
"Mick's whole family are life members and Buln Buln club members, a few of them still playing members, so it was a big day at the footy club yesterday for Nanna Alce," Mel Sell said.
"The entire room screamed the joint down when he won. The joint was absolutely packed.
"Alce was just a legend, She was the absolute core and centre of the family, everything revolved around her.
"It was a bit of a fairytale finish for a shit day. Although there were ironically far more laughs than were tears. She was a real character."
As recent setbacks to the Kyneton training fraternity due to flooding have proved, resilience is in heavy supply in that pocket of central Victoria.
The Sells themselves have had no shortage of tough campaigners across the journey, headed by the likes of the Adelaide Group 3 winner Enchanting Waters, Carlingford and of course the much-loved multiple city-winning mare and country cups winner Penny To Sell.
Mel Sell said Lovin' Laughs, who lumped 61kg to victory in winning over 1400m on Wednesday, was right up among the toughest of them.
"You can say all you want in the world about him, but the bottom line, it just comes down to the fact he is just plain tough," she said.
"He's continued to carry big weights. (Two starts ago) at Kyneton, he won with 64kg on his back, and he carries that big weight more often than not. He's carried weight every race this prep.
"It was quite a tricky race for him. I thought there was very little between first to 11th and quite a few strong and progressive horses in it.
"I guess the best way to put it is they keep throwing the odds at us and he keeps showing up.
"People respect the horse, there's no doubt about it, and they didn't discount him in any of the form guides, but they didn't quite give him enough credit for the fact that every time we drop him back a grade after running in a stronger grade, he always comes out and produces.
"The barrier was against him, but he's just so versatile. The instructions to Maddi were to just put him where he's happy.
"He jumps well, puts himself out there and makes his own luck. I mean he was there to be beaten, but he was just tough."
Lovin' Laughs' previous city was was also at Sandown, over the same 1400m distance, in February this year when ridden by Jamie Mott.
A consistent record this campaign includes three wins and a second from nine starts, with a trio of other handy performances at city level.
After winning for the second time aboard Lovin' Laughs, in-form jockey Lloyd said the son of Foreplay and Caribbea was fast becoming one of her favourites.
"Mick and Mel are family friends actually, I used to show ponies with their daughters, so it's really good to get a win for them," she said.
"He didn't have as much speed as he can have coming out of the gates, but I just took my time and crossed them.
"He was beautiful throughout the run and I thought, 'geez, I am travelling really well down the hill' and he let down beautifully today.
"He carries the weight really well. He had a lot of dead-weight on his back today (Wednesday) and it didn't worry him one bit."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.