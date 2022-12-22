In for the long haul - Spirit's rebuild an investment in Bendigo: Hutchison

Eyebrows were raised across the region when Sports Entertainment Network acquired the Bendigo Spirit's WNBL licence in April.
Would SEN keep the Spirit in Bendigo? If so, how would SEN go about rebuilding a club that had been through a period of mediocrity since winning back to-back championships in 2013 and 2014?
Seven games into the new season the Spirit are back on top of the WNBL.
The club has had a dream 7-0 start going into Friday night's home game against the Southside Flyers.
SEN's ability, and willingness, to financially invest in the Spirit at a greater and smarter rate than previous management has had a huge impact.
The appointment of new coach Kennedy Kereama. Tick.
The return to the Spirit of fan favourites Kelsey Griffin and Kelly Wilson. Tick. Tick.
Signing a playing roster that has depth. Tick. Employing a support staff to match the traditional powers of the WNBL. Tick.
Several Spirit players have commented about the rise in professional standards.
On the court, the results speak for themselves.
SEN chief executive Craig Hutchison said the success of the Spirit rebuild was a credit to the club's players and staff.
"Incredibly excited with the way the team is playing and is also conducting itself,'' Hutchison said.
"Great people, good role models, they're playing together and playing good team basketball.
"It's early days, and there's a long way to go, but we are thrilled and we couldn't have asked for more from the team on and off the floor.
"Hopefully, they're playing in a manner that makes the community want to come and watch us. We're putting on a good product.
"It's a selfless team and they support each other. They want to make the town and region proud... they're embracing the club and we think they're building something pretty special."
Next step for the Spirit is building on its attendances.
The return of Kelsey Griffin and Kelly Wilson has helped re-engage some local fans, plus the Spirit's community engagement through school reading programs and clinics have been well-received, but there remains room for improvement.
"We unashamedly want to attract people to come and watch us play,'' Hutchison said.
"We want to put on a basketball team and a product that makes the community and our supporters proud.
"We understood going into this year that it was going to be a little bit of a reset, not only from a club point of view but from a league point of view after a challenging year from a league level and a challenging couple of years from a club level.
"Hopefully, we're starting to see people realise that we are here for the long haul, that we're going to get behind this team, we're going to invest in the community and that we're long-term owners.
"We want to put a team on the court that the region is proud of. We want to engage and re-engage the community.
"All we can do is put on a great matchday product... and some of the entertainment and activities that go on matchday is probably a fair bit more than people have historically seen. We have areas that we'll continue to improve on.
"It's also about producing a great basketball product. What's that old saying 'build it and they will come?.
"This Friday night is a tremendous opportunity to come along and see one of the legends of Australian sport in (Southside star) Lauren Jackson. The Flyers are a great team, it's a huge game for both clubs."
Hutchison said he'd been encouraged by the response of local basketball fans to the new-look Spirit.
"We've had really good feedback from those people that have come along about the experience they've had,'' he said.
"The fun they've had, the family connection, the way the athletes engage - if we can keep doing that regularly the crowd will take care of itself over time."
Time is something Hutchison and SEN have plenty of.
Any doubts about the Spirit's future in Bendigo have been put to bed.
"I can categorically reaffirm we will be in Bendigo for the long, long term,'' he said.
"We are invested in this community and region. We just turned a radio frequency (SEN Track) on in Bendigo last week.
"It's an area we want to be part of, so do our players and so do our staff. It's why we've supported the team so well early and we'll continue to do that."
