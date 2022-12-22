Speed boat racers revved up for Eppalock Gold Cup

The sweet sound of roaring engines will spread across Lake Eppalock next month.
The Victorian Speed Boat Club is hosting the annual Gold Cup on Saturday January 7 which will see competitors from across the country reach top speeds on Lake Eppalock.
There are currently 45 race boats entered in the event that will compete across a multitude of different categories ranging from formula future all the way through to grand prix hydroplanes which reach tops speeds of up to 270km/h.
Victorian Speed Boat Club representative Stephen Scott said the club was thrilled to be hosting the event.
"It's our major annual home event and in recent years we haven't been able to hold it properly due to COVID," he said.
"This will be our first time back doing it properly and we welcome all of the locals who love supporting the Eppalock Gold Cup in addition to entrants from across Australia."
Entrants that are set to race include South Australian Austin McDonald who will be in action within the U/L (open) outboard division.
Spectators are welcome to attend as there will also be plenty of family friendly activities on shore throughout the course of the day.
Part of the proceeds from the event will also be donated to Victorian Flood Relief.
For information on how to enter, details for spectators or camping arrangements, please head to http://www.vsbc.com.au/.
The VSBC, which is based at Lake Eppalock, was founded in 1948 and since then has been involved with the promotion of boat racing across the state.
