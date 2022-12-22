Bendigo Advertiser
Eddy in the groove after gaining European racing experience

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated December 22 2022 - 1:07pm, first published 1:00pm
Bendigo Cyclist Pat Eddy is looking forward to applying his newfound knowledge into action next year when he takes on the Ballarat Road Nats.

On the back of his first year riding throughout Europe with Team DSM, Bendigo cyclist Pat Eddy is ready to do it all again.

AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

