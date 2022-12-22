Eddy in the groove after gaining European racing experience

On the back of his first year riding throughout Europe with Team DSM, Bendigo cyclist Pat Eddy is ready to do it all again.
The 20-year-old is currently back on home soil, but will look to kick off the year with a strong performance when he gears up at next month's Road Nats to be held in Ballarat.
Compared to where he was this time last year, when he was first classed as a podium potential rider by Auscycling as well as on the verge of making his debut with Team DSM in Europe, he has gained invaluable experience during the past 12 months.
Though his primary focus was on improving his ability on the road, he still challenged himself with several track events - including the 2022 UCI Track Nations Cup in Glasgow.
"It was a great experience," he said.
"Though I didn't quite get the results I was looking for, it was my first international track race and it was fantastic to see what it was like.
"Just by being there I was able to take plenty away from it as I gained plenty of experience from all of my team-mates.
"Hopefully I will have another chance at another nation's cup or UCI race this year as I will be a lot more ready for it."
First things first are Road Nats.
After winning the 2019 Australian Road National Championships U19 men's road race, heading back to Ballarat brings back a lot of great memories for Eddy.
"I am pretty keen to race at Road Nats this year after I missed out on them last year as I was heading over to Europe for a team camp," he said.
"It is one of my favourite events of the year and this edition I will be one of the older guys within the U23 ranks. Hopefully I can put up a good race."
Although he admits he won't be entirely at his peak as he is saving himself for the start of the European season, he has plenty of training scheduled throughout Harcourt in the coming days ahead of the race start on Friday January 6.
The five-day cycling carnival begins with will start with criteriums, followed by the much-awaited road races on the weekend and then time trials on Monday.
In addition to Eddy, there were several other Bendigo riders who have been named in Auscycling's most recent podium-level athlete categorisations.
Alessia McCaig has been identified as podium potential within track sprint.
Blake Agnoletto, as well as Eddy, are podium potentials within track endurance.
All three riders recently competed at the historic 125th Austral Wheel Race.
