Castlemaine poet Andy Jackson has won the $80,000 PM's Literary Prize for Poetry

By Jenny Denton
Updated December 21 2022 - 6:05pm, first published 4:40pm
Castlemaine poet Andy Jackson has won the 2022 Prime Minister's Literary Award for Poetry.

Castlemaine poet Andy Jackson was unaware he had won the $80,000 Prime Minister's Prize for Literature - he had to find out from a friend.

