Darby Illingworth reaches magical centenary milestone

December 23 2022 - 8:30am
A young Darby Illingworth who enlisted in the Royal Australian Air Force during World War II at age 19.

Bendigo's Darby Illingworth celebrates a remarkable milestone today, as he gathers with family for his 100th birthday.

