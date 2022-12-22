Bendigo's Darby Illingworth celebrates a remarkable milestone today, as he gathers with family for his 100th birthday.
Darby was born in Rochester on December 23, 1922. Christened George, he was nicknamed Darby from birth after the proverbial phrase 'Darby and Joan' (his older sister's name).
His early years were spent in the Leitchville/Cohuna region, before his family moved to a farm at Prairie (Calivil) when he was 13 years old.
He was often told "little boys should be seen and not heard", so spent much of his time riding a bike or pony, rabbiting, bird-nesting and fishing on his own.
Darby finished his schooling in Prairie West and received his merit certificate when he was 14. Apart from helping on the farm, Darby worked wherever he could get a job, working on sheaf haystacks, thrashing grain, stripping oats, lumping wheat and later, shearing sheep.
Aged 19, Darby enlisted in the Royal Australian Air Force, and after airfield training was sent to New Guinea and the Pacific Islands where he joined No 1 Rescue and Communication Squadron under celebrated World War I fighter pilot, Jerry Pentland.
Their planes were a weird and wonderful-looking lot, but had the ability to take off and land in remote areas for rescue work where other aircraft could not.
After the war, Darby married Ailsa (née Laird) in 1950 and together they purchased a farm at Prairie through the Soldier Settlement Commission.
Darby said those early days were "a hard slog", but during the next 50 years they developed a successful mixed farming enterprise, establishing a Charolais stud cattle business.
They nurtured and brought up two children, John and June.
Darby said he would never forget the assistance he received from returned men when he came back after the war, and went on to dedicate the remainder of his years to "putting back in".
He became heavily involved with RSL affairs and as a member of Bendigo Legacy assisted many to obtain pensions, while helping legacy widows in various ways.
Darby has also been awarded life memberships to RSL and the District Board and in 1999, received a Life Membership with Gold Badge from the RSL for distinguished service to ex-servicemen and widows.
MORE NEWS:
He has also given tirelessly to all aspects of the Calivil community, sitting on virtually every committee in the district and holding office for several years in most of them.
Darby and Ailsa retired from farming life and moved to Bendigo Retirement Village in 2001. Blessed with long and happy twilight years, they enjoyed travelling, grand and great-grandchildren, gardening, friends, and for Darby, RSL and Legacy work.
They moved into Royal Freemasons Aged Care in 2017, and after 72 years together Ailsa sadly passed away in 2021, aged 94 years.
Darby is a loyal, loving and hard-working family man, and credits his long life to the fact that "they built 'em tough in '22".
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.