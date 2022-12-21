Bendigo Advertiser
Tough Yarra Yarra layout tests Martin and Roberts at Sandbelt Invitational

Updated December 21 2022 - 5:04pm, first published 4:20pm
Jazy Roberts

Bendigo golfers Andrew Martin and Jazy Roberts had a tough day on course at Yarra Yarra during round three of the Sandbelt Invitational.

