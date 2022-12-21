Tough Yarra Yarra layout tests Martin and Roberts at Sandbelt Invitational

Bendigo golfers Andrew Martin and Jazy Roberts had a tough day on course at Yarra Yarra during round three of the Sandbelt Invitational.
The invite-only field of the Geoff Ogilvy-backed event tackled the iconic course which features several renowned par-three holes on Wednesday.
Martin's front nine was a mixed bag with three pars, four birdies and two bogeys, paired with a back nine of six pars and three bogeys.
He wrapped up the day at one-over par, to sit T23 on the leaderboard at two-over par.
Martin starts Thursday's final round on his old home course at Peninsula Kingswood 14 strokes behind co-leaders Cameron Davis and Momoka Kobori.
Meanwhile Roberts (a) finished Wednesday's round at three-over par.
She carded a one over front nine with four pars, two birdies and three bogeys, and on the back had seven pars and two bogeys.
Roberts sits T40 on the leaderboard at nine-over total.
She is back on course tomorrow at 8am alongside Harvey Young and Jasper Stubbs. Martin tees off at 8am with Mat Goggin and Stephanie Bunque.
