New research from an Australian mental health organisation has revealed two out of three young people feel lonely and left out.
The headspace National Youth Mental Health Survey reveals 62 per cent of young people aged 12 to 25 feel left out often or some of the time with a similar percentage lacking companionship often or some of the time.
The study found young women were more likely to feel greater feelings of isolation from others compared to young men, although a majority of both had felt isolated.
More than three quarters of LGBTQIA+ young people and 62 per cent of young people living in regional parts of Australia (62 per cent) also identified as having felt isolated.
headspace CEO Jason Trethowan said loneliness is a public health issue that needed attention, and that young people and their families should take steps to prevent it at this time of year.
READ MORE:
"While we've largely moved past the direct impacts of lockdowns and prolonged restrictions, we're finding many young people are still feeling cut-off from the world and struggling to re-establish relationships," Mr Trethowan said.
"Even though it can feel difficult to re-enter school, work or social environments, we know that remaining active in our communities and with our hobbies protect mental health and wellbeing.
"On the other hand, social isolation is a risk factor for mental ill-health."
Mr Trethowan said young people who say they are lonely are also more likely to be experiencing psychological distress with some also experiencing anxiety or depression with can affect physical health, sleep or alcohol and drug use.
READ MORE:
"It's important to start small, and get support to return to the things we love and the things that are important to us," he said.
"Christmas and New Year can be an exciting time but the bombardment of images in the media and online showing other people's celebrations can encourage young people to make comparisons with their lives and potentially deepen feelings of loneliness.
"Big life changes around this time, including finishing school, transitioning to further education or work and moving out of home can all compound these feelings of loneliness.
"Our message to young people who may be doing it tough this year is to remind them they are not alone, there are people waiting to help and support resources available now."
Leanne Hall is a clinical lead for Youth Insearch, an organisation which runs a successful youth intervention program, and she has said the results were not surprising.
READ MORE:
"While the results from the headspace survey are concerning, they are not surprising," she said.
"Now, more than ever, while our young people may believe that it is easier to Zoom, quicker to text or DM, it is actually most important to be encouraging them towards human connection.
"To ensure social relationships are maintained, and that we actually talk with them, really listen, and validate their experiences.
"That we ask not what is wrong with them, as medical approaches tend to do, but that we help them consider what has happened to them - a particularly relevant question given the impacts of COVID and other natural disasters."
Ms Hall, who is a psychologist and therapist with more than 20 years of clinical experience, said the festive season can exacerbate feelings of loneliness.
"Loneliness is not a medical problem, and cannot be 'treated' with an expert-led intervention," Ms Hall said.
"What's needed is authentic peer connection, because we know that genuine and sustainable healing takes place through relationships and connection.
"We agree that so many young people will be going into the festive season feeling lonely, isolated, and at times ignored, this is where help is at hand from their peers, who have journeyed through similar experiences, and can understand what is needed to make it through to the other side."
Ms Hall said Youth Insearch is keen to support headspace with a peer to peer model "whereby young people help others of similar age and background, offering hope to those experiencing darker days".
Support is available via headspace's phone and online counselling service seven days a week between 9am-1am (AEST) through calling 1800 650 890.
Those looking to speak to someone immediately can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.