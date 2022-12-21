Bendigo Advertiser
Club great returns to Maryborough in coaching role

By Adam Bourke
Updated December 21 2022 - 5:09pm, first published 2:30pm
Matt Johnston is back at Maryborough as an assistant coach to Coby Perry. Picture by Maryborough FNC

New Maryborough coach Coby Perry has added the first piece to his coaching panel for the 2023 BFNL season.

