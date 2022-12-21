Club great returns to Maryborough in coaching role

New Maryborough coach Coby Perry has added the first piece to his coaching panel for the 2023 BFNL season.
Club great Matt Johnston is returning to the Magpies as an assistant coach.
A best and fairest winner and inter-league representative in his career with the Pies, Johnston was also a member of Strathfieldsaye's 2014 BFNL premiership team.
"It's awesome to have Matt on board,'' Perry said.
"We're thrilled to have him back. He came through the club as a junior, he was a great senior player and he has the experience of winning a BFNL premiership with Strathfieldsaye.
"He's had experience at VFL and NAB League level, so he brings a wealth of knowledge back to the club.
"To have such a highly-regarded local guy back at the club is just what we needed.
"I can't wait to get him started with our young guys.
"To have someone I can trust running the bench, and make the right decisions, while I concentrate on playing is really important.
"I think we'll have a really good balance between the two of us."
Perry only took on the coaching role a few weeks ago after the departure of Rick Andrews.
The star midfielder said he was elated with the commitment shown by the playing group in the early stages of pre-season training.
"We've had really good numbers at training before Christmas,'' Perry said.
"There's been a really good feeling around the group and I can't wait for us to get back into it towards the end of January.
"The young guys are in really good shape. We have five players trying out with the Bendigo Pioneers at the moment and they're really enjoying the program.
"If we see a lot of them next year that's great, but we'd really love to see them play NAB League footy with the Pioneers."
The return of Maryborough's under-18 side after a six-year absence was one of the good news stories in the BFNL in 2022.
The Pies made the finals and Perry said their success has had a positive flow on in the off-season.
"The under-18 numbers are great,'' he said.
"About half of this year's group has progressed through to the senior grades, but we have a really talented group of players that have come up from the under-16s to compliment the players that are staying.
"It's going to be a really exciting year for the under-18s to see what they can do.
"They're training well and they continue to grow and develop.
"(Coach) Brady Neill did a great job getting them going this year. They did an awesome job to make the finals - their growth from round one to round 18 was significant.
"It was refreshing to see a group of young players develop like that."
Maryborough starts its 2023 campaign with a home game against Castlemaine.
