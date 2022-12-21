BENDIGO trainer Alex Ashwood is optimistic Wow You Can Dance can make his presence felt in Thursday night's $10,000 Elmore Pacing Cup at Lord's Raceway.
The five-year-old Art Major gelding has raced without much luck since his return to racing last month following a long break, but has still put together a trio of competitive performances at Melton, Ballarat and Mildura.
His last start fourth at Mildura was behind his stablemate Tay Tay, who followed up in style by winning her heat of the Vicbred Super Series for four-year-old mares at Melton last Friday.
It has Ashwood thinking that a breakthrough is not too far away for Wow You Can Dance, given the right circumstancws.
"He's been going good without much luck, so if he gets the right run in transit and there is a bit of speed early, he should be thereabouts," he said.
"In his favour, it's a pretty even field. There are multiple winning chances and numerous horses in there with great form.
"Hopefully it's a truly run race and if it is a truly run race, I'm sure my bloke's presence will be felt at the finish."
A pleasingly consistent pacer, Wow You Can Dance has won six of 27 career starts and been placed 10 times for $52,810 in stakes.
Ashwood has no qualms with their barrier 10 draw.
"If the emergency (Fynn Frost) doesn't get a run he'll follow out the two horse, so that should be a good draw for him," he said.
Ashwood holds a strong hand in both Cup races, with his Elmore Trotters Cup drive Everybodylovesme among the top fancies behind the favourite, the Emma Stewart-trained Alpha Male.
The Brad Stevens-trained mare has finished top-three in seven of her past nine starts and was gallant in finishing third behind Travel Bug in this month's Gunbower Trotters Cup at Echuca.
Ashwood, who has driven Everybodylovesme twice before for a pair of placings, is confident the five-year-old can be charging home from her back row draw.
"She's a nice little mare, on the way up," he said.
"This should be another hotly-contested race and if they go hard early, she should be coming home hard."
Also working in her favour, four of Everybodylovesme's six career wins from 43 starts have been on her home track at Bendigo.
A busy week for the Ashwood stable started on a high at Maryborough with the trotting two-year-olds Stevie Gee and Izarra both qualifying for their respective Vicbred Super Series finals.
On Friday at Melton, it will be the turn of the pacing mare Tay Tay and the two-year-old filly Creduous to attempt to qualify with both engaged in semi-finals action.
