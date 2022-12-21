ST ARNAUD trainer Denis McIntyre is hoping his most recent acquisition Captain Pins can provide him with a belated birthday gift in Thursday night's $10,000 Elmore Pacing Cup at Lord's Raceway.
McIntyre turned 64 on Tuesday and would love nothing better than to celebrate by adding a second Elmore Cup win to his resume.
The affable hobby trainer previously won the race in 2018 with former stable favourite Dot The Eye.
While the now eight-year-old gelding was retired earlier this year, McIntytre has found a more than adequate replacement in the former Kiwi pacer Captain Pins.
The four-year-old Captain Treacherous gelding is chasing a third-straight win and has won five of 10 starts since his arrival at McIntyre's stable at Moolerr, about 10 minutes outside St Arnaud, earlier this season.
While its more than solid form for a Cup race of this ilk, McIntyre concedes Captain Pins, who will be driven by Michael Bellman, will need his share of luck from his barrier 13 draw.
"He'll want a bit of luck being out there. We requested he stay out of the draw because he started to pull after the first start we gave him when we first got him from New Zealand," he said.
"He became a real handful for a while, but he's been very good his last few.
"It's a good race, an outstanding race for an Elmore Cup. There's three or four horses there who will end up getting to open class I would have thought.
"(The John Justice-trained) Helluva is a really nice horse and there's a few others there that go really well. But he is probably the one to beat.
"It's an interesting draw for him too, inside the second line. It won't be just a push and steer job, they'll need to do some thinking."
With a bit more maturity on his side, McIntyre is convinced Captain Pins has the potential to develop into a nice metropolitan class competitor
"He's a Melbourne class horse, but he probably hasn't got a Melbourne class brain just yet, being totally honest" he said.
"He's probably not that far off getting back in the draw, but we are just taking baby steps hoping he does have a future.
"Hs last two starts he was very relaxed. He won very well at home (at St Arnaud) and even though he didn't win by a lot at Horsham (on November 30), he was always going to win it. Once he had it in hand he coasted to the line.
"He has got good speed, which Dot The Eye didn't, so we think he can go further."
McIntyre, who trains just a handful of horses, still has fond memories of Dot The Eye's Elmore Pacing Cup win in 2018.
The dual country cups winner had the last of his 110 starts in June this year at Shepparton, ending his career with 10 wins and a prolific 41 placings for $88,740 in earnings.
"He was nowhere near as good as this horse, but he was a good horse," McIntyre said.
"My wife (Elise) came from Elmore so we set him for that race, so when we won it we were very pleased.
"He ended up sore in just too many places, so we had to give up in the end and we deregistered him.
"He didn't really come back well last time, but we thought he'd done his job.
"He was very honest, but lacked high speed, which was his trouble.
"But he won a Birchip/Mallee Bull Cup and an Elmore Cup, which were a big thrill and nearly every second race he ran he earned place money, so for what we wanted as a hobby, you couldn't have asked for more.
"You don't have to win all the time, when you are like us (hobbyists), you just like to be competitive."
