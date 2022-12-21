Refreshed Spirit signal strong defensive focus for Flyers clash

Bendigo Spirit return to action this Friday after a refreshing eight-day break.
Spirit are at home at the Red Energy Arena where they will be looking to extend their season record to 8-0 when they host the Southside Flyers.
Spirit captain Kelsey Griffin said the Flyers would present a big challenge for her undefeated squad.
"It's definitely going to be a tough game," Griffin said.
"Flyers are a deep team that has the ability to put a ton of points on the board very quickly.
"More than ever our defence is going to be very important."
Spirit's most recent match was last Wednesday at home against the Sydney Flames who they defeated 85-75.
Despite the win, coach Kennedy Kereama said there were several elements of the Spirit's defence which wasn't quite up to scratch.
"We need to make improvements and I'd be lying if I said I was happy with how we defended during the game, we're a much better defensive team," he said last week.
"There were some very small basic fundamental defensive principles that we should have been all over, but unfortunately they weren't executed to our usual standard."
That being said, during the eight-break between the Flames clash and the Flyers match this Friday it was bound to be a focus at training.
Griffin said the break between games had been beneficial for the entire playing-group.
"To have multiple days off where as a team we can work on our deficiencies is quite rare throughout a busy WNBL season," she said.
"It's been important that we've utilised this break to re-watch film from games so that we can reflect on the areas that we needed to improve."
Flyers will head into the clash with a mixed 5-3 record and on the back of a recent win against the Capitals, 92-72.
After Griffin's performance in the most recent game against the Flames the 35-year-old was named as a member of the WNBL round six team of the week.
Griffin scored 24 points and took 11 rebounds to be named alongside Cayla George (Boomers), Steph Reid (Fire), Kristy Wallace (Boomers) and Tayla Thornton (Flyers).
