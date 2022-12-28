A NEW restaurant would help build momentum for a much needed hotel and other infrastructure on Lake Eppalock's shores, an accommodation operator says.
The Lake Eppalock Holiday Park has lodged plans for the build with the City of Greater Bendigo and plans to do the same with lake overseer Goulburn Murray Water.
Owners want a two-story building housing a restaurant, administration area, an office, massage rooms and a dwelling.
It would fit a maximum 254 people and would replace the current administrative building, which would be demolished.
The restaurant could do more than serve those who throng to Lake Eppalock from places like Melbourne's west over summer, park co-owner Peter Rose said.
The business solidified its name among Bendigo-based tourists during the COVID-19 pandemic as people from as close as Strathfieldsaye looked to holiday without the threat of border closures.
"And if you go down to the lake's public boat ramp, you will find that 85 per cent of the people using it are coming out of Bendigo," Mr Rose said.
"They are coming out for the day and, theoretically, there's nothing out here for people who want to have a coffee or a cake."
Mr Rose's park allows day visitors but that is not a given at other places facing the lake.
"Being 30km out of Bendigo, there's not much for people to sit down in, enjoy some food and drink, and just take in the environment," he said.
"So it's a matter of having more things for people to enjoy."
Mr Rose hopes improvements like the proposed restaurant building encourage others to invest in the area.
"There's massive opportunities for more food venues or even, one day, to finally have a pub again," he said.
Lake Eppalock's old Brolga hotel closed decades ago and the Kimbolton kiosk that once sold takeaway food no longer operates.
Holiday park owners have told the council they want a high quality building to "significantly rejuvenate" the park's facilities.
It would sit amongst the 261 cabins, caravan and camping sites on the 20 hectares of grounds.
Nine native trees would be removed because they would be too close to the new, bigger building.
Those losses would be "relatively minor" when the holiday park's broader bushland setting was taken into account.
"Importantly, the vegetated environs of the holiday park will not be affected," owners told the council.
The owners' engineering consultants do not predict any adverse impacts on the lake or groundwater should the build go ahead.
Bendigo's council is considering the proposal but is yet to make any rulings.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
