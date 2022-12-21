Individuals and families who rely on expensive medications can look forward to some financial relief from January 1 when changes to Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme prescription costs take effect.
For the first time since 1947, when the PBS was introduced to provide access to "life saving and disease preventing drugs", the maximum cost of general scripts under the scheme will fall.
A 29 per cent reduction in the maximum general co-payment will reduce the cost to patients of the most expensive scripts from $42.50 to $30, potentially saving an individual taking one medication a month $150 a year or a family using two or three medicines $300 to 450.
A figure of $787 million was allocated for the measure in the federal budget.
Kennington pharmacist Emily Roberts, who described the change as "really thrilling", said the medications in question were for conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease and asthma.
Ms Roberts had seen patients forced to choose between medications, choose their children's scripts over their own or take a break in their treatment because they couldn't afford it, and she believed there was a larger, hidden problem around the costs.
"If you've got a family of two asthma sufferers, it's nearly $90 a month before you do anything," she said.
The Pharmacy Guild of Australia has welcomed the PBS general co-payment reduction as "a great step forward for patients across Australia".
The guild's national president, Trent Twomey, said the government's decision to make the change was "a result of strong advocacy by the pharmacy profession on behalf of patients across the country".
"As primary healthcare workers, community pharmacists have for some time been hearing patients say they simply cannot afford their medicines," he said.
"This is a good first step in increasing the universality of the access to medicines for all Australians, while also helping to address cost-of-living pressures."
Another federal government change around medication costs will benefit seniors, with income limits increased for Commonwealth Seniors Health Card holders to be elIgible for concession rate prescriptions.
From November singles earning up to $90,000 and couples earning $144,000 have been able to access the concession rates. The income increases - from previous limits of $57,761 and $92,416 respectively - will enable an estimated 44,000 more seniors around the country to access affordable medications, the government has estimated.
In July the "safety net threshold" amount that pensioners and concession card holders can spend on prescriptions in a calendar year before their script costs are capped at $4.70 was reduced to $244.80 for concession card holders and $1,457.10 for general patients.
Federal member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters said the cost of medicines was an issue that was often raised with her by members of the local community, some of whom were in a "heartbreaking" situation.
"I hear from people all the time that are doing it tough, particularly those with chronic medical conditions," she said.
Passing legislation to reduce prescription costs was among the first things Labor had done on taking government, she said.
"Central Victorians should not have to make the choice between paying for prescription medicine or putting food on the table."
"This is the first of many measures to reduce the general cost of living."
