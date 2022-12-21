Bendigo Advertiser
Maximum general PBS co-payment set to reduce from $42.50 to $30 on January 1

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated December 22 2022 - 4:23pm, first published December 21 2022 - 2:30pm
Emily Roberts at her pharmacy in Kennington, described the changes to make medications more affordable as "thrilling". Picture by Jenny Denton

Individuals and families who rely on expensive medications can look forward to some financial relief from January 1 when changes to Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme prescription costs take effect.

