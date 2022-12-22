Bendigo Advertiser
Visitor Information Centre makes way for Maryborough Railway Station Activation project

DC
By David Chapman
Updated December 22 2022 - 11:14am, first published 11:00am
Central Goldfields Shire mayor Grace La Vella

Stage two of the Maryborough Railway Station Activation project is set to start in January, prompting a relocation of the town's information centre.

