Stage two of the Maryborough Railway Station Activation project is set to start in January, prompting a relocation of the town's information centre.
Stage two is jointly funded with $1.8 million from the Victorian Government's Regional Jobs and Infrastructure Fund (Regional Infrastructure Fund) and $200,000 from Central Goldfields Shire Council.
The construction phase of the project is expected to generate an estimated 20 jobs. Once complete, the project is expected to generate five on-going local jobs as a result of extra economic activity and lead to about $9 million additional visitor expenditure in the shire over a 10-year period.
To make way for the project to begin, the Central Goldfields Visitor Information Centre will be relocated to a new temporary home.
The centre will close its doors at its current home at the railway station from 5pm on Sunday, January 8, 2023.
From 9am, Saturday January 14 , 2023, the visitor information centre team will be located just down the road at 53 Burns Street, Maryborough.
The centre will be at this temporary location until mid-year as the works on the station continue.
It's great that this exciting redevelopment is about to get under way.- Mayor Grace La Vella
Central Goldfields Shire mayor Grace La Vella said the visitor information centre would have the same opening hours and same friendly staff - just in a different location.
"The new, temporary location of the centre is just a hop, skip and a jump from its current location," Cr La Vella said.
"It's great that this exciting redevelopment is about to get under way."
Barpa Pty Ltd, an Australian Indigenous construction company, was awarded the contract for the works in October last year following a public tender process.
Building on initial improvement works to the station completed as part of stage one of the project in March 2021, stage two will transform the Maryborough Railway Station into a visitor and activity hub that will accommodate a mix of tourism, commercial transport and community uses.
Stage two of the project includes refurbishment of the Visitor Information Centre interior - along with new entrance doors from the platform.
It will also include installation of digital infrastructure and interpretive experiences, upgrades to the co-working spaces, provision of an arts hub for artists and community, improvements to accessibility and landscaping, and a sculpture courtyard.
Signage will be displayed at the station to direct people to the centre's temporary site. For information on the project, visit engage.cgoldshire.vic.gov.au/stationproject
