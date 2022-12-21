BFNL fixture released - no Easter games, inter-league future undecided

Bendigo Football Netball League players, coaches and volunteers will enjoy a rare football-free Easter in 2023.
Good Friday football and netball, in particular, has been a staple of the BFNL for many years, but it won't be the case next year with the league not starting its season until the weekend of April 15 - one week after Easter.
With the BFNL grand final scheduled for Saturday, September 23, the league could fit its 18-round home and away season in without having to start on the Easter long weekend of April 7-9.
"It was a consideration from my point of view,'' BFNL manager Cameron Tomlins said of the football community enjoying an Easter weekend without football commitments.
"The Easter weekend is a great spectacle, crowds come out, it's a great financial winfall for the clubs, but it is the same volunteers from club land who give up their time each Easter to make sure the clubs have that sort of marquee match-up.
"After a couple of tough years we want to be playing as much footy and netball as we can, but for the volunteers to have an opportunity to take a break or use it for family purposes is certainly not a bad thing.
"Even for the players, it gives them a chance to enjoy a long weekend. There's positives on both sides."
In a bumper round to open the season, the best teams of 2022 in football and netball will go head-to-head.
Gisborne will unfurl its football premiership flag at home against grand final opponent Strathfieldsaye, while netball power Sandhurst will raise its fourth successive flag against its grand final rival Kangaroo Flat.
Also in round one, South Bendigo will launch its new home base at Harry Trott Oval against Eaglehawk.
The future of inter-league competition remains up in the air.
The BFNL remains keen to be involved in representative football and netball, but finding a suitable opponent seems to be easier said than done.
For the second year in a row Bendigo made contact with traditional rival Ballarat, but those discusions didn't go far.
Tomlins hasn't given up hope of playing inter-league in 2023.
"At the moment there is a provision for inter-league,'' Tomlins said.
"We've been speaking with another major league, and there's interest from both leagues in playing, but we haven't come to an agreement as yet.
"There's a travel and expense component that we are still working through. Our intention was to play Ballarat, but that hasn't panned out.
"We're talking to another league and we've left a provision in the draw for mid-to-late May where we'll either have a split round, general bye or inter-league within that fortnight.
"We know won't until early in the new year."
The league's general bye will be held on the weekend of July 1-2.
BFNL 2023 fixture:
ROUND 1 - April 15
South Bendigo v Eaglehawk
Gisborne v Strathfieldsaye
Maryborough v Castlemaine
Sandhurst v Kangaroo Flat
Golden Square v Kyneton
ROUND 2 - April 22
Castlemaine v Gisborne
Eaglehawk v Maryborough
Kangaroo Flat v South Bendigo
Kyneton v Sandhurst
Strathfieldsaye v Golden Square
ROUND 3 - April 29
Gisborne v Eaglehawk
Maryborough v Kangaroo Flat
South Bendigo v Kyneton
Sandhurst v Golden Square
Castlemaine v Strathfieldsaye
ROUND 4 - May 6
Kangaroo Flat v Gisborne
Kyneton v Maryborough
Golden Square v South Bendigo
Strathfieldsaye v Sandhurst
Eaglehawk v Castlemaine
ROUND 5 - May 13
Gisborne v Kyneton
Maryborough v Golden Square
South Bendigo v Sandhurst
Castlemaine v Kangaroo Flat
Strathfieldsaye v Eaglehawk
ROUND 6 - May 20 or 27
Golden Square v Gisborne
Sandhurst v Maryborough
South Bendigo v Strathfieldsaye
Kyneton v Castlemaine
Kangaroo Flat v Eaglehawk
ROUND 7 - June 3
Gisborne v Sandhurst
Maryborough v South Bendigo
Castlemaine v Golden Square
Eaglehawk v Kyneton
Strathfieldsaye v Kangaroo Flat
ROUND 8 - June 10
South Bendigo v Gisborne
Maryborough v Strathfieldsaye
Sandhurst v Castlemaine
Golden Square v Eaglehawk
Kyneton v Kangaroo Flat
ROUND 9 - June 17
Gisborne v Maryborough
Castlemaine v South Bendigo
Eaglehawk v Sandhurst
Kangaroo Flat v Golden Square
Strathfieldsaye v Kyneton
ROUND 10 - June 24
Strathfieldsaye v Gisborne
Castlemaine v Maryborough
Eaglehawk v South Bendigo
Kangaroo Flat v Golden Square
Strathfieldsaye v Kyneton
ROUND 11 - July 8
Gisborne v Castlemaine
Maryborough v Eaglehawk
South Bendigo v Kangaroo Flat
Sandhurst v Kyneton
Golden Square v Strathfieldsaye
ROUND 12 - July 15
Eaglehawk v Gisborne
Kangaroo Flat v Maryborough
Kyneton v South Bendigo
Golden Square v Sandhurst
Strathfieldsaye v Castlemaine
ROUND 13 - July 22
Gisborne v Kangaroo Flat
Maryborough v Kyneton
South Bendigo v Golden Square
Sandhurst v Strathfieldsaye
Castlemaine v Eaglehawk
ROUND 14 - July 29
Kyneton v Gisborne
Golden Square v Maryborough
Sandhurst v South Bendigo
Kangaroo Flat v Castlemaine
Eaglehawk v Strathfieldsaye
ROUND 15 - August 5
Gisborne v Golden Square
Maryborough v Sandhurst
Strathfieldsaye v South Bendigo
Castlemaine v Kyneton
Eaglehawk v Kangaroo Flat
ROUND 16 - August 12
Sandhurst v Gisborne
South Bendigo v Maryborough
Golden Square v Castlemaine
Kyneton v Eaglehawk
Kangaroo Flat v Strathfieldsaye
ROUND 17 - August 19
Gisborne v South Bendigo
Strathfieldsaye v Maryborough
Castlemaine v Sandhurst
Eaglehawk v Golden Square
Kangaroo Flat v Kyneton
ROUND 18 - August 26
Maryborough v Gisborne
South Bendigo v Castlemaine
Sandhurst v Eaglehawk
Golden Square v Kangaroo Flat
Kyneton v Strathfieldsaye
FINALS
Qualifying final - September 2
Elimination final - September 3
Second semi-final - September 9
First semi-final - September 10
Preliminary final - September 16
Grand final - September 23
