Mifsud hoping to continue affinity with Elmore Cup meeting

BAGSHOT trainer Mary-Jane Mifsud is hoping history can repeat itself on Elmore Cup night at Bendigo's Lord's Raceway on Thursday.
Mifsud will target the $10,000 Elmore Pacing Cup with the highly-consistent Imnopumpkin.
She has fond memories of the now five-year-old gelding's victory on Elmore Cup day in 2019, which happened to be his first start for the stable.
His only previous run was six months earlier for his former trainer Laura Crossland.
Imnopumpkin has since gone on to win six of 36 career starts and been placed 11 times for stakes of $76,045.
The Art Major gelding comes into the race in good order following a last start second in the Group 3 Stawell Pacing Cup behind the heavily-backed Kowalski Analysis, which came on the back of a fourth at Group 3 level at Melton in mid-November.
"He's going well. He's chasing all the country cups and Elmore would be a nice one to claim," Mifsud said.
"As a three-year-old he went to Elmore and won one of the races on cup day, so we are looking to repeat hopefully.
"Glenn Douglas drove him that day, but his brother Daryl will be on him this time. I haven't lost anything there.
"Hopefully Daryl can bring home a winner for Bagshot."
While he has yet to score a win this season, Imnopumpkin has raced consistently throughout to be placed five times in 11 starts.
He has finished fourth on a further three occasions and only twice has he finished further back in the field than fifth.
Mifsud was confident barrier 11 would pose no problems for Imnopumpkin.
"Most of the time you need a bit of luck in these sort of races, so we will be hoping for our little bit," she said.
The next stop for Imnopumpkin beyond Thursday night will be the $35,000 Cobram Pacing Cup on January 4.
A strong contingent of home track hopes in Thursday night's race includes the Ross Graham-trained Major Manbar, Belittled (Maree Campbell), Wow You Can Dance (Alex Ashwood) and Magic Mike (Julie Douglas).
