Waikare Maxwell ready for Group 1 tilt

MYOLA trainer Graham McDermott is viewing his young trotter Waikare Maxwell's appearance in his first Group 1 final at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday night as a valuable stepping stone towards his four-year-old season.
The gelded son of former Swedish superstar Sebastian K, who set the world record of 1:50.1 for a mile in 2014, and Waikare Patricia, who won 13 races and nearly $150,000 in stake money, will contest the Vicbred Super Series Final for three-year-old trotting colts and geldings.
Only lightly raced with 13 starts and one win to his credit, McDermott said Waikare Maxwell had fulfilled expectations by simply qualifying for the prestigious final.
"He might find it a bit tough. There's one in there that I think is just the winner," he said referencing the short-priced favourite Cravache Dor, who is chasing a sixth win from his past seven starts for Ballarat trainer Anton Golino, and will start alongside Waikare Maxwell off the front line.
"We haven't got a terrible draw and he's got a little bit of gate speed, but he would need all the luck in the world to run a place.
"But if he could run top five I'd be more than happy with that. It's just good to be in these types of races.
"I've been pretty lucky in a way, I've had a bit of luck making these sorts of races, but I've never won one. I have had a few placings though.
"I'd be rapt if this horse could run a place on Saturday night.
"Maybe next year, if he can keep improving, he might prove me wrong and be up to one of these races."
McDermott said he had been encouraged by the progress of Waikare Maxwell, who made his race debut at Geelong last December before going on to contest a Vicbred heat two starts later.
He finished eighth on that occasion behind Plymouth Chubb, who went on to win the final, and will again be a strong contender on Saturday night.
Waikare Maxwell finished third in this year's heat won by Gaelic Lad, booking his spot in the final.
It was the fifth of five straight placings for the gelding, highlighted by his maiden win at Ballarat in June.
McDermott, who has seven mostly young horses currently in work, sees plenty more upside in Waikare Maxwell, who will be third-up from a spell in the final.
"He's needed a bit of time to learn how to race and do the simple things," McDermott said.
"He was very revvy early on and had nearly run his race before getting out onto the track.
"You'd put him on the float and he'd just want to kick the back out of it and would get upset for no real reason. That was his nature.
"But he's getting better and better and all these little things are starting to turn around for him.
"He's starting to show a little bit of ability, but he just needs to improve in a few more areas to become a bit quicker and tougher."
McDermott's last Vicbred Super Series qualifiers were Garshaway, who finished fourth in the four-year-old entires and geldings final in 2018, and Weshouldbesolucky, who was eighth in the two-year-old trotting colts and geldings race on the same night.
A year earlier, Garshaway finished second in the three-year-old final when driven by Kerryn Manning.
