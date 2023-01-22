Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Taylor Youl grasps new opportunities

By Kieran Iles
Updated January 22 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 12:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Youl is enjoying greater opportunities in 2023. File picture courtesy of Ballarat Harness Racing Club

THE opportunities are starting to flow for young Bendigo driver Taylor Youl having linked up with one of the powerhouses in Australian harness racing Ben Yole.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.