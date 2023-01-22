Taylor Youl grasps new opportunities

THE opportunities are starting to flow for young Bendigo driver Taylor Youl having linked up with one of the powerhouses in Australian harness racing Ben Yole.
With Tasmanian Yole - Australia's leading trainer in 2022 - having set up a satellite base at Kilmore, with Robert Walters as the caretaker for his Victorian team, 19-year-old Youl has been afforded some nice drives in the early part of the new year.
She has grasped those chances by notching up winners at Maryborough earlier this week and Kilmore last week, to extend her January tally to three.
After 21 drives in her first season in the sulky in 2021 and 120 last year, Youl has already had 26 this season.
That tally was boosted by six drives on Thursday night at Kilmore, where her best effort was a third on the Yole-trained Metro Man, and another for a third on Got The Goods on Friday at Cobram.
Youl notched up her 10th career win with her victory aboard the Yole-trained Guys Bettor Bet at Maryborough.
Not lost on the teenager was the contrast in experience between horse and driver, with Guys Bettor Bet a 10-year-old gelding with 250 starts alongside his name since debuting in 2015.
"He's been around more times than me," Youl joked.
"I thought he would be a good chance. He ran a nice second at Kilmore his previous start.
"He was good to drive," added Youl of the Bettors Delight gelding, who's won 24 of those 250 starts and been placed 61 times.
Maryborough was only his second Victorian start, with the bulk of his racing being done in either Tasmania for Yole or Queensland for his initial trainer Grant Dixon.
Youl was extra-thrilled to score a win on Didnt I at Kilmore last week after steering the six-year-old mare in five of her past seven starts.
The daughter of US stallion Million Dollar Cam and the mare Kyallarama won for the first time in 14 starts since joining the Yole team in October last year.
It was the mare's first win since August 2020 when trained by Amanda Turnbull and ninth in 84 starts.
"I have been driving her in work, so it was great they keep putting me on her and to eventually get a win," said Youl, who turned 19 on the weekend.
"She was super."
With the increase in opportunities, Youl has set herself a goal of 'hopefully' driving a winner a week.
The teenager's association with Yole adds to an already solid grounding in harness racing, developed during stints alongside her uncle and Junortoun trainer Kent Harpley and multiple Group 1-winning trainer-driver David Miles.
