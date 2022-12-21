Spirit stars share the joy basketball at school holiday skills camp

Aspiring basketball stars converged on court yesterday for the Bendigo Spirit holiday camp.
More than 70 juniors were in action at Red Energy Arena where they received first-hand experience from Spirit players.
The program was led by captain Kelsey Griffin who was on court sharing her expertise with the participants.
"This is what it's all about," Griffin said.
"Just as much as our job is about performing on game day, that's only 10 per cent of what we do.
"We love getting on court and teaching young players."
Throughout the session on Tuesday participants were taught different elements of the game from various Spirit players which included Griffin, Megan McKay, Tessa Lavey, Anneli Maley and Piper Dunlop.
The participants were separated into various age groups ranging from under-seven through to under-14 and given the opportunity to learn the different skill-sets required as a basketballer.
Basketball news:
First up they focused on general skill development, before transitioning to both defensive and offensive work before they put their new knowledge into action with simulated competitions to cap off the day.
"The whole experience has been very fun for myself and the other Spirit players and it gives us an insight into coaching which allows us to learn even more," Griffin said.
The session held on Tuesday is the first of the program with the second to be held in early 2023.
On Tuesday January 17 the Spirit will hold a second session.
Head to https://www.facebook.com/bendigobasketball to register or for more information.
Holding skills camps is just one way which Griffin and the Spirit undertake to engage with their fans and the broader Bendigo community.
In recent months Griffin has been involved in a reading program where she and other team-mates head out to primary schools throughout the region.
Students have the opportunity to read to the Spirit players with the overall aim for the program to help boost literacy, in addition to general confidence in the classroom.
The program is being held with assistance from key Red Energy Arena sponsor Agnico Eagle which operates a mine at Fosterville.
"We like to have a lasting positive legacy within the community and there's no better way to achieve this than by helping with education," Agnico Eagle director of environment and government relations Felicia Binks said.
Spirit are back on their home court this Friday and will be hosting the Southside Flyers, tip off at 5pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.