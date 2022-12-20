A legal firm acting for alleged victims of sexual abuse is seeking information from former students at Eaglehawk Primary School.
Maurice Blackburn Lawyers are investigating claims of sexual abuse about a teacher in Victoria's state school system who worked at Eaglehawk Primary between 1972 and 1985.
Senior associate John Rule said the firm was investigating a male client's claim that he had been sexually abused by the teacher at Eaglehawk and wanted to hear from anyone who had attended the school at that time who might have relevant information.
While there was only a single allegation against the teacher from his time at Eaglehawk Primary School, there were "many, many allegations" against him relating to other state primary schools, Mr Rule said, and these had been brought to the attention of the police in the 1990s.
With the alleged perpetrator now deceased, the lawyers were seeking to talk to as many people as possible in order to build up evidence about him, Mr Rule said.
"What we know about him from other state schools makes us think there's a strong case [at Eaglehawk], but it is important to get witnesses," he said.
The Department of Education and Training said the health and wellbeing of all students was the department's top priority.
"We encourage anyone who has experienced any form of abuse as a current or former student at a Victorian government school to report it to both the Department of Education and Training and to Victoria Police so we can support them and take appropriate action," a spokesperson said.
Need help? Call CASA Central Victoria on 5441 0430 or the Sexual Assault Crisis Line on 1800 806 292
