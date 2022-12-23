CHRISTIAN'S Bus Company has revealed plans for a new bus depot at an old brickworks site in East Bendigo.
It could pave the way for a fleet of "zero emissions buses" in time for 2026's Commonwealth Games.
But the company must first get planning permission from the City of Greater Bendigo.
Christian's wants to build a workshop, refueling station, and wash bay at 1 Brickworks Road, along with car parking and landscaping.
The four hectares of idle land was once part of the old Bendigo Brickworks and now sits in a burgeoning industrial estate.
That would help it overcome constraints at its two existing depots at Golden Square and Kangaroo Flat, company spokesperson Rebecca Christian said.
The company would consolidate its Bendigo operations in East Bendigo and install infrastructure needed for its zero emissions buses, she said.
"The transition will be gradual with zero emissions buses replacing diesel buses as they reach end of life," Ms Christian said.
The company could role out five of the new buses on its town service in the next few years.
That might help it meet a state government target of all new buses on Victoria's public transport routes being zero emissions vehicles by 2025.
Christian's could roll out another 19 or more by 2032, Ms Christian said.
Ms Christian said her company was committed to creating a pollution free, quiet bus network in Bendigo.
That would be good for jobs and for Bendigo's marketability as a place people can live and work, she said.
It might also help present the city in the best possible light when crowds descend for the Commonwealth Games.
That mirrors the focus games organisers will likely take with Bendigo facilities.
The council has already said it wants a "carbon positive" games.
"We must be able to move people to and around Bendigo safely and in large numbers," it said earlier this year in a document outlining its municipality-wide goals.
"This means increased reliance on public transport and needs to include significant investment in electrified fleet and charging stations."
The world will expect high-tech, modern and sustainable ideas, La Trobe University planning expert Kiran Shinde has said.
"The whole point is that we are preparing for a competition laden with international prestige," he said.
Christian's Bus Company currently runs a Bendigo town service, country school and special bus services as well as intertown services for V/Line.
The council is considering the East Bendigo application.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
