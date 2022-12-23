Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Christian's Bus Company says new depot could help slash emissions

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated December 23 2022 - 3:10pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Glenn Daniels.

CHRISTIAN'S Bus Company has revealed plans for a new bus depot at an old brickworks site in East Bendigo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.