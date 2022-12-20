Bendigo Advertiser
Mac Hilson prepares to shine on world stage

By Kireran Iles
Updated December 20 2022 - 5:38pm, first published 5:19pm
Mac Hilson is stoked to be representing England at the 2023 ISF World School Championship in Morocco. The teenager has spent the past 16 months in England on a prestigious two-year soccer scholarship. Picture by Noni Hyett

BENDIGO teenager Mac Hilson has long dreamed of pulling on the Socceroos green and gold at a World Cup-type tournament.

