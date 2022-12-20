Mac Hilson prepares to shine on world stage

BENDIGO teenager Mac Hilson has long dreamed of pulling on the Socceroos green and gold at a World Cup-type tournament.
But when his big moment arrives at next year's ISF World School Football Championship - the schools equivalent of the World Cup - he will curiously be representing England.
Fully embracing his unique chance, the 17-year-old is intent on making his presence felt at the 2023 championship, to be played in Morocco.
It's the latest and biggest accolade of his burgeoning soccer career, which has taken him all the way to England, where he is 16 months into a two-year scholarship at the prestigious Brook House College in Market Harbour, Leicestershire.
Hilson's national team selection follows his bright performances for the college during its national under-18 championship run earlier this year.
Brook House claimed both the title and the right to represent England with its victory over London Nautical School, Crystal Palace's school academy, at Stoke City Stadium.
While he admits to feeling 'a little strange' to be representing England and not Australia, Hilson is no less ecstatic and pumped to have earned his opportunity on the international stage.
"It will be interesting ... I'm not sure if there will be an Australian team there, but representing England is something I obviously never expected, being Australian," he said.
"I am excited though. It's no small deal.
"It's the biggest thing I've done and probably ever will do.
"To see the best teams at this level around the world playing against each other, it's going to be the best experience of my life. I can't wait."
Hilson, who will play a series of international matches against teams from countries including Poland and Belgium in the next school break, is keen to see Brook House College mix it with the world's best in Morocco.
He is in no doubt as to just how pivotal the academy has been for the development of his game.
"I was a bottom-age last year playing in our (academy's) top age group and we won four out of five top national competitions across all age groups," he said.
"I have no doubt we are the best academy in England.
"(Being part of the academy) is unparalleled to what I think I would have done in Australia.
"Just the way the coaching is, the intensity of the training and the frequency, and the analysis, I'm learning so much.
"Even through recovery and rehab, I've taken my game to a whole different level.
"With my motivation, while I think I could have achieved a lot in Australia, I think just being in England and around the (soccer) culture, it's unparalleled."
It will be interesting ... I'm not sure if there will be an Australian team there, but representing England is something I obviously never expected, being Australian.- Mac Hilson
Just as importantly, the youngster has managed to maintain excellent academic standards, completing his recent exams with a number of distinctions.
Hilson is just as eagerly looking forward to March when he turns 18 and officially gains his international clearance, allowing him to sign with professional teams overseas.
He has already attracted some interest from clubs, even trialling with a Croatian league team during August.
He plans on returning to the team in April, with the possibility of signing his first professional contract during the European summer.
Given the national team's exhilarating performance in reaching the semi-finals at the World Cup in Qatar, Hilson is expecting Moroccan soccer to still be on a high when the World School Championship rolls around next year.
"It was so good seeing an African team get to the semi-final, even though they lost the third-placed match," he said.
"It's going to be great getting there and experiencing the culture and see how that has been impacted by their World Cup."
While he is not due to return to England until early January, Hilson is continuing to hone his craft by training with his hometown Men's State League team Bendigo City FC.
It's an opportunity he is both relishing and thankful for.
"It's a good preparation for our (Brook House) knockout cup games in January when I'm confident we'll go well," Hilson said.
"Our team is very strong again, with a lot of Nigerians this year and a couple of Jamaicans and Romanians - players from everywhere.
"We still have a couple of players from last year we can build the team around."
The World School Championship will run from July 22 to 31 next year.
READ MORE:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.