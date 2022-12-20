5.15PM: Firefighters have brought a blaze under control but large numbers remain on scene.
More than 20 appliances are still required at the scene.
4.20PM: Firefighters are warning people south of Donald to stay alert after a grassfire erupted in a paddock this afternoon.
They want people to keep roads clear as large numbers of CFA trucks move through the Rich Avon East area, west of St Arnaud.
"There is currently no threat to you, but you should stay informed and monitor conditions," the CFA says.
The fire could kick up a large amount of smoke visible from nearby communities and roads.
Sixteen firefighting appliances including airborne choppers have been requested so far as the out-of-control fire burns.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
